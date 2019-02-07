By By Markos Papadatos 2 hours ago in Music New York - Veteran rock singer-songwriter Jackson Browne will be embarking on an East Coast tour this June. He will be playing four consecutive shows at the Beacon Theatre in New York. The acclaimed musician will be joined by longtime band-mates Bob Glaud on bass guitar, Mauricio Lewak on drums, Val McCallum on guitar, Alethea Mills on vocals, Chavonne Stewart on vocals, Jeff Young on the keyboard, as well as Greg Leisz on such instruments as the pedal steel, lap steel and the guitar. Throughout his illustrious career in the music industry, he has earned many awards and accolades. Jackson Browne has been inducted into the coveted In addition, three of his seminal studio albums (For Everyman, Late for the Sky, and The Pretender) made the list of Rolling Stone's "500 Greatest Albums of All Time"; moreover, in 2015, Browne made the list of Rolling Stone's "100 Greatest Songwriters of All Time." To learn more about Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Jackson Browne and his upcoming show dates on the East Coast, check out his Browne's forthcoming shows at the iconic Beacon Theatre in New York City will run from June 23 to June 28, 2019. Lucius will serve as his special musical guest, who will open for Browne at his concerts at the Beacon Theatre, as well as his following shows at the Saratoga Performing Arts Center and Bethel Woods. Lucius is made up of Jess Wolfe, Holly Laessig, Peter Lalish and Dan Molad.The acclaimed musician will be joined by longtime band-mates Bob Glaud on bass guitar, Mauricio Lewak on drums, Val McCallum on guitar, Alethea Mills on vocals, Chavonne Stewart on vocals, Jeff Young on the keyboard, as well as Greg Leisz on such instruments as the pedal steel, lap steel and the guitar.Throughout his illustrious career in the music industry, he has earned many awards and accolades. Jackson Browne has been inducted into the coveted Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2004 in its "Performers" category, and three years later, he was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.In addition, three of his seminal studio albums (For Everyman, Late for the Sky, and The Pretender) made the list of Rolling Stone's "500 Greatest Albums of All Time"; moreover, in 2015, Browne made the list of Rolling Stone's "100 Greatest Songwriters of All Time."To learn more about Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Jackson Browne and his upcoming show dates on the East Coast, check out his official website More about Jackson browne, beacon theatre, New york, Rock and Roll, Songwriter Jackson browne beacon theatre New york Rock and Roll Songwriter