By By Markos Papadatos 44 mins ago in Music Acclaimed singer-songwriters Jackson Browne and Leslie Mendelson will release their single "A Human Touch" on a special limited edition on vinyl for Record Store Day on November 29, 2019. The proceeds will be donated for AIDS research. "A Human Touch" was co-written by Browne, Mendelson and Steve McEwan. This is featured in the documentary film 5B, which deals with everyday heroes that took exemplary action to comfort and care for the patients of the first AIDS ward in the United States. 5B is a documentary feature about empathy, a which subjects of the film recognized as so ideally human that they risked their lives to champion it. The proceeds from this vinyl edition will go towards ( RED ) for the fight against AIDS. This past June, this journalist reviewed one of Jackson Browne's concerts at the historic Beacon Theatre in New York City. Jackson Browne was inducted into the coveted Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's Class of 2004 in its "Performers" category. He was credited for being the "quintessential '70s singer-songwriter." He was recognized for being "reflective, socially aware and intelligent," all of which are qualities that enabled him to write songs that struck a chord with a generation in the throes of change. To learn more about Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Jackson Browne, check out his official homepage. The 12inch 180 gram LP is in red vinyl with custom etching, in a package that includes a digital download of the song, as well as a link to its music video. For more information on this special limited edition of "A Human Touch," check out the official Record Store Day website.