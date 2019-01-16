Email
article imageJack Tempchin headed to Songwriters Hall of Fame, Class of 2019

By Markos Papadatos     2 hours ago in Music
Veteran songwriter Jack Tempchin has a major reason to celebrate. He will be inducted into the coveted Songwriters Hall of Fame on June 13, 2019. The ceremony will be held in New York.
He will be joining fellow inductees Yusuf/Cat Stevens, Tom T. Hall, Dallas Austin, John Prine, and Missy Elliott, who is the first female hip-hop artist that will be inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.
Tempchin is known for writing such Eagles classics as "Peaceful Easy Feeling," as well as co-penning "Already Gone," "The Girl From Yesterday," "It's Your World Now" and "Somebody."
Clive Davis signed Tempchin to Arista Records in 1976. His song "Slow Dancing (Swayin' To the Music)" was recorded by classic rocker Johnny Rivers, and it subsequently became a Top 10 hit in 1977. Country musician Johnny Duncan also brought that song to the Top 10 on the country charts.
When the Eagles took a 14-year hiatus in 1980, Tempchin went on to co-write a dozen radio hits for Glenn Frey's solo music career. His musical work has been featured in such film and television soundtracks as Thelma & Louise and Miami Vice respectively.
Throughout his respected career in the music industry, Tempchin's songs have been recorded by such diverse musical acts as country artists George Jones, Emmylou Harris, Sammy Kershaw, Tanya Tucker, Trisha Yearwood, Patty Loveless, as well as Olivia Newton-John, as well as rockers Jackson Browne, Tom Waits Linda Ronstadt, John Fogerty, and Rob Thomas of Matchbox 20, among many others..
To learn more about Jack Tempchin and his music, check out his official website.
