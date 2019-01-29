Special By By Markos Papadatos 45 mins ago in Music New York - On January 28, singer-songwriter Jack Savoretti sat down and chatted with this journalist at a record label office in New York City. Savoretti continued, "There is a darkness and a mystery to it. I wanted it to feel that way. I wanted it to feel like an old French sky movie." The theme he was going for this album, Singing to Strangers, was tracing it back to his Italian roots and bringing a little theater. "I wrote for the public and I made this album for people. It isn't just for myself," he said. Each day, he is motivated by his kids and his family. "I have two kids and that's definitely become a strong motivator in my life," he said. His songwriting for this album was inspired by touring, which made him appreciate what a responsive crowd is. "I always try to keep my influences eclectic," he said. Regarding his plans for 2019, Savoretti said, "I really want people to hear this record. It's not so much what I'm saying on this album, it's how we made this album and the sounds that I am talking about. It's a cinematic album, and I really want people to hear this album." He listed Simon & Garfunkel, Jackson Browne, Crosby, Stills and Nash, The Doors and Joni Mitchell as his greatest musical inspirations. A proud moment for Savoretti included performing at the iconic La Fenice in Venice, Italy. "I am still touched that they asked me to play there," he said. Although he was privileged to sing with Kylie Minogue last year, he noted that he would love to someday sing a dream duet with Florence Welch of Florence and The Machine. "Singing with Kylie was pretty cool," he said. "Florence Welch, to me, has the greatest voice in the business," he said. For aspiring singer-songwriters, he shared that it's "all about the people." "Keep the music to yourself and make sure you surround yourself by the right people. They will make or break you," he said. He acknowledged that the key to longevity in the music business is "hard work" and "perseverance." 

Digital transformation of the music industry 

On the impact of technology on the music business, Savoretti said, "It has definitely changed it. As a musician, it has put a lot of control in the hands of artists. Technology has allowed artists the ability to prove a point. I do like the control aspect of it." For his upcoming album, in particular, Savoretti hardly used much technology on it since he wanted it to sound organic. "I hope this album is timeless. I always try to go for that," he said. His single "Candlelight" is available on Spotify.

"I hope people really go there, and really give in to it," he said, about his new music. "Dress for the occasion. Think of the album as going to a beautiful restaurant and having a beautiful meal. It is not just a conversation. It really is a night at the theater and a night at the opera."

Savoretti defined the word success as "being happy by how happy you are making those you love around you." "That is success for me," he concluded. 

For more information on singer-songwriter Jack Savoretti and his new music, visit his official homepage 