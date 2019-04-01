Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Acclaimed entertainment personality Michael Fairman is known for interviewing the biggest names in the daytime soap opera world. He is also a musician in his own right, and he chatted with this journalist about his musical endeavors. He constructed the song based on what he wanted to say. He revealed that they are doing a follow-up song to "Thing About Me." "I hope we will be putting out a new song every few months to keep new tracks coming," he said. "Our new song has a heavier dance groove, and it has another message to it," he foreshadowed. Fairman noted that he launched his YouTube channel after the death of pop star George Michael. "I did a medley of songs, and then I did covers of songs that I loved," he said. "New music was a natural progression for me." "The young artists that we have today are some of the best that I have seen," he said. Fairman listed Brandi Carlile, Dua Lipa, and H.E.R. and as his dream female duet choices in the music business. In addition, he was always drawn to blue-eyed soul music. Digital transformation of the music industry On the impact of technology on the music business, Fairman acknowledged that it has its ups and downs. "The great thing about it is that so many amazing artists would never be heard if it weren't for a way to self-publish themselves on iTunes and on Spotify," he said. "Nobody would hear them otherwise." He noted that technology in the music business is negative from a monetary standpoint. Regarding the passage of the Music Modernization Act, Fairman said, "The laws have been behind and they have to make resolutions to do it. I am in support of the artists. The music business is really difficult, especially since a lot goes into it." His single "Thing About Me" is available on To learn more about media personality and musician He released a song and music video for " Thing About Me ." "I knew what I wanted to say. I see what so many people are going through on social media. Bullying of any kind gets to me. There is no place for it and I wanted to say something with this song," he said.He constructed the song based on what he wanted to say. He revealed that they are doing a follow-up song to "Thing About Me." "I hope we will be putting out a new song every few months to keep new tracks coming," he said. "Our new song has a heavier dance groove, and it has another message to it," he foreshadowed.Fairman noted that he launched his YouTube channel after the death of pop star George Michael. "I did a medley of songs, and then I did covers of songs that I loved," he said. "New music was a natural progression for me.""The young artists that we have today are some of the best that I have seen," he said. Fairman listed Brandi Carlile, Dua Lipa, and H.E.R. and as his dream female duet choices in the music business. In addition, he was always drawn to blue-eyed soul music.On the impact of technology on the music business, Fairman acknowledged that it has its ups and downs. "The great thing about it is that so many amazing artists would never be heard if it weren't for a way to self-publish themselves on iTunes and on Spotify," he said. "Nobody would hear them otherwise."He noted that technology in the music business is negative from a monetary standpoint.Regarding the passage of the Music Modernization Act, Fairman said, "The laws have been behind and they have to make resolutions to do it. I am in support of the artists. The music business is really difficult, especially since a lot goes into it."His single "Thing About Me" is available on iTunes and on Spotify . "I hope more people download the song. It has an inspiring message for people. It is really an anti-bullying song," he said.To learn more about media personality and musician Michael Fairman , check out his official website and his Facebook page More about Michael Fairman, Thing About Me, Personality, Music, Soap Michael Fairman Thing About Me Personality Music Soap