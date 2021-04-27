Special By By Markos Papadatos 42 mins ago in Music Rising artist Lena Stone chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about her new single "Wrong Place," which was released on April 27. "'Wrong Place' is all about the tension between wanting someone and also wanting to maintain your independence," Stone said. "I am so proud of the story we were able to tell with this song, especially with lyrics like 'I don’t like the realization that I miss you, 'needy' is a loaded word'," she added. Her latest single, "Wrong Place," is available on digital service providers by To learn more about Lena Stone Logen Christopher On this new pop project, Stone remarked, "One of my favorite parts of writing this new project was the opportunity to be super vulnerable with the lyrics, and really dive into moments and relationships that I have gone through and reexamine some of those emotions.""'Wrong Place' is all about the tension between wanting someone and also wanting to maintain your independence," Stone said. "I am so proud of the story we were able to tell with this song, especially with lyrics like 'I don’t like the realization that I miss you, 'needy' is a loaded word'," she added.Her latest single, "Wrong Place," is available on digital service providers by clicking here . It is midtempo, catchy and refreshing, and it is certainly worth checking out. Lena Stone never disappoints with the singles that she releases.To learn more about Lena Stone and her new single "Wrong Place," check out her official homepage , follow her on Instagram and her Facebook page More about Lena Stone, wrong turn, Single Lena Stone wrong turn Single