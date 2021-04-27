Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageInterview: Lena Stone opens up 'Wrong Place' pop single Special

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     42 mins ago in Music
Rising artist Lena Stone chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about her new single "Wrong Place," which was released on April 27.
On this new pop project, Stone remarked, "One of my favorite parts of writing this new project was the opportunity to be super vulnerable with the lyrics, and really dive into moments and relationships that I have gone through and reexamine some of those emotions."
"'Wrong Place' is all about the tension between wanting someone and also wanting to maintain your independence," Stone said. "I am so proud of the story we were able to tell with this song, especially with lyrics like 'I don’t like the realization that I miss you, 'needy' is a loaded word'," she added.
Her latest single, "Wrong Place," is available on digital service providers by clicking here. It is midtempo, catchy and refreshing, and it is certainly worth checking out. Lena Stone never disappoints with the singles that she releases.
To learn more about Lena Stone and her new single "Wrong Place," check out her official homepage, follow her on Instagram and her Facebook page.
Lena Stone
Lena Stone
Logen Christopher
More about Lena Stone, wrong turn, Single
 
Latest News
Top News
Harris vows $310 mn US relief as Central America tackles migration
Myanmar insurgent group says has razed military base near Thai border
Review: 'The Resort,' starring Brock O'Hurn, is a gripping horror film Special
China doubles down on coal plants abroad despite carbon pledge at home
Long-term effects of COVID-19 are dangerous and varied
Foreign aid arrives in Covid-stricken India
Op-Ed: Twitter bashes Santorum's view of Native American history
European Parliament turns page on latest Brexit chapter
Truce holds in Kashmir, giving shell-shocked residents uneasy peace
10 years after his death, Bin Laden still haunts Pakistan