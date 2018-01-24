Special By By Markos Papadatos 2 hours ago in Music New York - Grammy-winning Canadian songstress k.d. lang chatted with Digital Journal about her North American "Ingénue Redux" tour, which will include a stop at New York's Beacon Theatre on March 26. When asked what motivates her each day, lang responded, "Understanding that I am a singer, and when I do sing, it's important to me to do my very, very best, and to give my very best and be honest, authentic and real. When I go and listen to somebody, I want that emotional connection with the singer, so I want to be able to have that synergy with the audience when I perform." For hopefuls who wish to go into music, she encouraged them to "love what they do" and "to make sure they have their motivation in the right place." Throughout her illustrious career in the music industry, lang has career moments to be proud of. She earned four Grammy awards, as well as Canada's highest civilian honor: the Order of Canada (OC); moreover, she performed "Hallelujah" at the opening ceremony of the 2010 Winter Olympics in Vancouver, British Columbia, and she was inducted into the coveted Canadian Music Hall of Fame at the Juno Awards. "I've had some beautiful moments and I feel very blessed," she said. "Obviously, working with people like Roy Orbison, Loretta Lynn, Brenda Lee and Tony Bennett. I had so many great opportunities such as singing at the Olympics, which was big for me," she said, effusively. "It has been a wonderful career, for sure," she admitted. Regarding the key to longevity in the music industry, she said, "It's about love and inspiration for me. Every artist comes with a different set of tools. Some people are brilliant marketers, and some people are really great songwriters. Some people love being a star. I love singing. For me, it's really about having that inspiration and that passion for the music that keeps me wanting to do it." She listed "Wash Me Clean" as one of her personal favorite songs to perform live, which is the fourth track on her Ingénue album, and her rendition of Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah," which is a favorite among her fans. lang is excited to be performing at the Beacon Theatre in New York City on March 26, 2018. "I love the Beacon. It always holds a very warm spot in my heart. I look forward to going back and singing there," she said. "The Beacon is a special, special place." She revealed that her Beacon Theatre concert will be the last show of her tour. "I can't wait, so be ready to have a great time. I am really excited about it," she said. On her dream collaboration choices, lang noted that she is "open to the surprises of the universe." "I could never have predicted working with Roy Orbison and Tony Bennett. The fact that those people, and these relationships came out of the sky, makes it interesting and exciting for me," she said. lang defined the word success as "being enthused to keep working." Digital transformation of the music industry On the impact of technology on the music industry, she said, "In some ways, I've never heard more music at a higher level of creativity, ever. I really feel sorry for the youngsters who are trying to make a living in the music business. The slice of a pie is so small now that it's almost impossible to make a living in the music business. It's getting better and it's getting worse, simultaneously." lang acknowledged that there is a resurgence of vinyl lately. "That is exciting," she admitted. "There is nothing more romantic than putting a record on." The veteran songstress shared that she uses technology in her music routine in the demoing, recording and the research process. "I'm more of an analog person, but I do use technology for editing or large overdubs. To me, it's a combination My taste and my ears gravitate towards a more analog sound," she said. To learn more about Canadian Music Hall of Famer k.d. lang and her 2018 North American tour, check out her On her North American tour , lang said, "It's the 25th anniversary of Ingénue, and I am celebrating it by performing the album in its entirety in sequence. It's a pretty intense opening. The songs are pretty introspective, and it takes a good deal of focus to create a space in which listeners can really re-live their experiences with the record, and not override their emotions and their relationship to the record, which is really important to me. I deliver it wide open and straight up."When asked what motivates her each day, lang responded, "Understanding that I am a singer, and when I do sing, it's important to me to do my very, very best, and to give my very best and be honest, authentic and real. 