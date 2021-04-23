Special By By Markos Papadatos 2 hours ago in Music Country star Joe Nichols chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about his new radio single "Home Run," which was released via Quartz Hill Records. "It's a good place for shelter. It's one of my favorite songs and it's about seeking shelter. It gives you a little break, and it gives you shelter," he added. "I got this song at least a year and a half ago. Benny Brown had sold Broken Bow Records but we still kept in touch and he told me that if I ever needed songs, he was here for me. He sent me this song and I thought 'this would be a great one' and then I demoed it and it came out great on the demo. Then, Benny opens up a new label and tells me that he wants me on his roster, and he told me to bring that song and to cut it. Sure enough, we cut it, and it came out really cool," Nichols elaborated. Nichols is thrilled to have signed with Quartz Hill Records. "It feels awesome to be with — what feels like a — family again," Nichols said. "Benny has been such a huge blessing to me and my family. To sign on to his new label is a wonderful blessing. I am thankful." He is looking forward to start touring again, slowly but surely, in an effort to bring his new music to the fans. "I am excited to tour so I can see the fans and feel their excitement, this will help them break away from all the craziness a little bit," he said. "I hope the fans see the messages in this song because it rings true. At this point in our lives and our culture, the one thing that matters most is getting back in touch with things that have been there for you: a home is probably the most powerful of those things," Nichols concluded. "Home Run" is available on digital service providers by To learn more about country star Joe Nichols and his new single "Home Run," check out his Joe Nichols David Abbott On his new single "Home Run," he said, "It's feeling good. The label is excited and I am excited. I hope that the fans really like it, and I hope they get the bigger message of it since it's a good message for right now.""It's a good place for shelter. It's one of my favorite songs and it's about seeking shelter. It gives you a little break, and it gives you shelter," he added."I got this song at least a year and a half ago. Benny Brown had sold Broken Bow Records but we still kept in touch and he told me that if I ever needed songs, he was here for me. He sent me this song and I thought 'this would be a great one' and then I demoed it and it came out great on the demo. Then, Benny opens up a new label and tells me that he wants me on his roster, and he told me to bring that song and to cut it. Sure enough, we cut it, and it came out really cool," Nichols elaborated.Nichols is thrilled to have signed with Quartz Hill Records. "It feels awesome to be with — what feels like a — family again," Nichols said. "Benny has been such a huge blessing to me and my family. To sign on to his new label is a wonderful blessing. I am thankful."He is looking forward to start touring again, slowly but surely, in an effort to bring his new music to the fans. "I am excited to tour so I can see the fans and feel their excitement, this will help them break away from all the craziness a little bit," he said."I hope the fans see the messages in this song because it rings true. At this point in our lives and our culture, the one thing that matters most is getting back in touch with things that have been there for you: a home is probably the most powerful of those things," Nichols concluded."Home Run" is available on digital service providers by clicking here . The song is sincere, authentic, and beautiful; moreover, it ought to be enjoyed for its simplicity and honesty.To learn more about country star Joe Nichols and his new single "Home Run," check out his official website , and follow him on Instagram More about Joe Nichols, Home run, Country, Single Joe Nichols Home run Country Single