Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Singer-songwriter Brynn Elliott chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about her new single "Tell Me I'm Pretty," which was released on January 21. "I had a few lines down from some experiences I've had, in college," she said. "I wound up writing this song with my friend Michelle Buzz. I told her about my experiences, and we had a three-hour-long conversation about how the Internet and being a woman online feels like, especially at a time when women feel like a scoreboard. I hope it's an encouragement to women or to anyone who feels like their worth isn't how they look. I hope it's an anthem of freedom for them." The song's official music video was directed by Lauren Dunn. "I love the video," she admitted. "It's one of my favorite videos that I've ever made. Even though it's a song and video about the Internet, I wanted to show the idea of women being objectified in the media, even though this concept has been around before the Internet. It was an exciting project and it was fun to put myself in a different world and time." On life in quarantine, she acknowledged that she has been doing really well. "My family is safe and healthy. I feel very grateful for that," she said. "It has been a hard year for everyone, there have been days that are not as fun as others. I have had some good songwriting time and some reflection time." During the quarantine, Elliott shared that she has learned more about production. "I can now produce my own vocal on any song that I write, which is super fun," she said with a sweet laugh. "Also, I love coffee so much, so I discovered how to make the perfect cup of coffee." Elliott listed global pop music star Ed Sheeran as her dream male duet choice in music. "Ed's my label-mate and I loved his music from the beginning, and I have followed his career. I think his storytelling and artistry are so compelling and beautiful. I just want to be in the same room as him, with a guitar, writing a song with Ed. I am trying to manifest it," she said. Regarding the title of the current chapter of her life, she responded, "Can I Be Real?" "It's a question and I love questions," she said. "It's something that I deal with every day. I am a notorious people pleaser." She defined the word success as "loving her neighbor and loving those around her." "My work in music is definitely a way for me to love my fans, and love the folks that listen to my music. Success is creating community with music," she said. For her fans and listeners, Elliott concluded, "I hope that this song encourages them and empowers them, it's quite an upbeat song that they can dance to and just feel inspired." "Tell Me I'm Pretty" is available by clicking here. To learn more about singing sensation Brynn Elliott Lauren Dunn "Tell Me I'm Pretty" was co-penned with songwriter Michelle Buzz, who has worked with such artists as Katy Perry and Kylie Minogue, and it is featured on her upcoming EP. It infuses vibrant pop with a focus on identity, self-image, and self-discovery. "This song actually started when I was in college," she said, referring to Harvard University."I had a few lines down from some experiences I've had, in college," she said. "I wound up writing this song with my friend Michelle Buzz. I told her about my experiences, and we had a three-hour-long conversation about how the Internet and being a woman online feels like, especially at a time when women feel like a scoreboard. I hope it's an encouragement to women or to anyone who feels like their worth isn't how they look. I hope it's an anthem of freedom for them."The song's official music video was directed by Lauren Dunn. "I love the video," she admitted. "It's one of my favorite videos that I've ever made. Even though it's a song and video about the Internet, I wanted to show the idea of women being objectified in the media, even though this concept has been around before the Internet. It was an exciting project and it was fun to put myself in a different world and time."On life in quarantine, she acknowledged that she has been doing really well. "My family is safe and healthy. I feel very grateful for that," she said. "It has been a hard year for everyone, there have been days that are not as fun as others. I have had some good songwriting time and some reflection time."During the quarantine, Elliott shared that she has learned more about production. "I can now produce my own vocal on any song that I write, which is super fun," she said with a sweet laugh. "Also, I love coffee so much, so I discovered how to make the perfect cup of coffee."Elliott listed global pop music star Ed Sheeran as her dream male duet choice in music. "Ed's my label-mate and I loved his music from the beginning, and I have followed his career. I think his storytelling and artistry are so compelling and beautiful. I just want to be in the same room as him, with a guitar, writing a song with Ed. I am trying to manifest it," she said.Regarding the title of the current chapter of her life, she responded, "Can I Be Real?" "It's a question and I love questions," she said. "It's something that I deal with every day. I am a notorious people pleaser."She defined the word success as "loving her neighbor and loving those around her." "My work in music is definitely a way for me to love my fans, and love the folks that listen to my music. Success is creating community with music," she said.For her fans and listeners, Elliott concluded, "I hope that this song encourages them and empowers them, it's quite an upbeat song that they can dance to and just feel inspired.""Tell Me I'm Pretty" is available by clicking here.To learn more about singing sensation Brynn Elliott , check out her official website , and follow her on Facebook and Instagram and Twitter More about Brynn Elliott, Single, tell me i'm pretty, Singersongwriter Brynn Elliott Single tell me i m pretty Singersongwriter