Interscope's Yoshi Flower to embark on 'American Raver Live' Tour

article imageInterscope's Yoshi Flower to embark on 'American Raver Live' Tour

Listen
By Markos Papadatos     55 mins ago in Music
Brooklyn - Multi-genre artist Yoshi Flower has announced his inaugural headlining tour, the "Yoshi Flower- American Raver (Live)" Tour.
Flower was raised in Detroit, Michigan, and he announced his first-ever headlining tour. This follows the release of his breakthrough mixtape, American Raver. He is a triple-threat in the music industry serving in the capacity of singer, songwriter and producer.
The musician inked his record deal with Interscope Records this past August. He has shared the stage with such musical acts as Dua Lipa, Blackbear and Elohim, where he has played for sold-out crowds. More recently, Flower opened for such DJs and producers as Whethan and SG Lewis.
In this forthcoming tour, listeners and fans can experience a live performance of his mixtape in its entirety. It will feature such fan-favorite tunes as "Just On Drugs" and "Movies."
His "Yoshi Flower - American Raver (Live)" Tour will kick off on Tuesday, February 5, 2019, at Schubas in Chicago, and it will wrap up on February 22 at Rickshaw Stop (Popscene) in San Francisco, California; moreover, he will be performing at Deluxx Fluxx on Thursday, February 7, in his hometown, Detroit, Michigan. For his fans in the Big Apple, Flower will be playing Zone One at Elsewhere on Saturday, February 9 in Brooklyn, New York.
To learn more about singer-songwriter Yoshi Flower, check out his official Facebook page, and follow him on Instagram.
Read More: Yoshi Flower chatted with Interscope recording artist Digital Journal this past October.
