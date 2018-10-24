The sad news was announced by Itsuko Aono via a press statement. "It is with a heavy heart that we regret to announce the passing of my loving husband Wah Wah Watson today at St. John’s Hospital in Santa Monica." It noted that he "will be greatly missed, but his music is eternal." "Wherever he is, he's groovin'."
Wah Wah Watson was born Melvin Ragin on December 8, 1950, in Richmond, Virginia. He was 67 years old. He was known for his musicianship and skills on wah-wah pedal.
Throughout his illustrious career in the music industry, Wah Wah Watson worked with many musical acts. These noteworthy artists included The Jackson 5, The Temptations, Marvin Gaye, Michael Jackson, Quincy Jones, The Pointer Sisters
, Herbie Hancock, Gloria Gaynor, Cher
, Thelma Houston, Janet Jackson
, Brian McKnight
, and The Beach Boys, among others.
For more information on the musical legacy of Wah Wah Watson, check out his official website
.