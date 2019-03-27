On May 25, Grammy award-winning rock group Imagine Dragons will be performing for "Side By Side: A Celebration of Service" at Radio City Music Hall in New York.
This event is created by Northwell Health and it will take place in New York City over this year's Memorial Day Weekend; moreover, it will recognize Northwell's commitment to veterans and their families, and celebrate their service and their sacrifices over the years.
"Side By Side" will be a day filled with musical performances, as well as military exhibits, inspirational conversation at Rockefeller Center in Manhattan. In the evening, Imagine Dragons, fronted by Dan Reynolds, will perform at the hallowed Radio City Music Hall, where Northwell Health will be giving free tickets to hundreds of veterans and members of the military and their families.
Other musical acts that will be performing on May 25 for "Side By Side" at Rockefeller Center will include Boyz II Men, singer-songwriter Gavin DeGraw, as well as the U.S. Navy Band, and cast members from such musicals as Wicked and Jersey Boys.
To learn more about "Side By Side," check out its official website.
