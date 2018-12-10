By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music San Francisco - Grammy award-winning band Imagine Dragons will perform during the halftime telecast of the College Football Playoff (CFP) National Championship on ESPN. This performance will be free for fans, but it will require passes in order to access Treasure Island. Imagine Dragons were the No. 1 streaming group of 2018. They are expected to perform several songs from their latest studio offering, Imagine Dragons' appearance at the national championship is part of a collaboration between ESPN, Interscope Records, and Universal Music Group Nashville, where the rock group's smash single "Natural" served as the college football anthem for ESPN. Last year, ESPN featured rapper Kendrick Lamar, who is also an Interscope recording artist, during the inaugural CFP National Championship halftime performance. Origins is available on To learn more about Imagine Dragons, check out their Dan Reynolds of Imagine Dragons Eliot Lee Hazel Read More: Imagine Dragons front-man Dan Reynolds chatted with On January 7, 2019, this championship will take place in Santa Clara, where it will determine the best team in American college football. It is presented by AT&T. Imagine Dragons will play live from Treasure Island, which is located in San Francisco Bay.This performance will be free for fans, but it will require passes in order to access Treasure Island. Imagine Dragons were the No. 1 streaming group of 2018. They are expected to perform several songs from their latest studio offering, Origins Imagine Dragons' appearance at the national championship is part of a collaboration between ESPN, Interscope Records, and Universal Music Group Nashville, where the rock group's smash single "Natural" served as the college football anthem for ESPN.Last year, ESPN featured rapper Kendrick Lamar, who is also an Interscope recording artist, during the inaugural CFP National Championship halftime performance.Origins is available on iTunes . It features their chart-topping single "Natural," which spent nine weeks at No. 1 on alternative radio.To learn more about Imagine Dragons, check out their official website : Imagine Dragons front-man Dan Reynolds chatted with Digital Journal about their new album, Origins, and his work with his organization, the LoveLoud Foundation. More about Imagine Dragons, halftime, Championship, Espn Imagine Dragons halftime Championship Espn