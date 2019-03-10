Email
article imageImagine Dragons to perform at BottleRock Napa Valley

By Markos Papadatos     27 mins ago in Music
Napa - On May 24, Grammy award-winning rock group Imagine Dragons will be headlining BottleRock Napa Valley in Napa, California.
To learn more about this year's BottleRock Napa Valley line-up, check out its official homepage.
On January 24, Imagine Dragons released their new music video for "Bad Liar," which Digital Journal described as "incredible."
"Bad Liar" is the fifth track featured on their album Origins, which is available on iTunes and on Spotify.
For more information on Imagine Dragons and their show dates, check out their official website, and follow them on Facebook.
Read More: Imagine Dragons are adamant supporters of the Tyler Robinson Foundation.
