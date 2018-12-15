Email
article imageImagine Dragons is Spotify's most-streamed group of 2018

By Markos Papadatos     2 hours ago in Music
Grammy-winning rock group Imagine Dragons have a digital milestone to celebrate. They are Spotify's most-streamed group of 2018.
Imagine Dragons was the leader in the "Most-Streamed Group" Spotify category, which consists of groups with three or more members. Following them are K-pop band BTS at No. 2, with Maroon 5 in third place, as well as Migos and Coldplay, coming in fourth and fifth place respectively.
"What a year," they exclaimed via a tweet. "Thank you," they reiterated. "#2018ArtistWrapped"
It was further indicated that Imagine Dragons' music was streamed in excess of two billion times in 2018, with 107 million fans listening for a total of 135 million hours, and their music reached fans and listeners in 65 countries.
On January 7, 2019, as Digital Journal reported, Imagine Dragons will be performing during the halftime of the College Football Playoff (CFP) National Championship in Santa Clara, which will be televised on ESPN.
Their latest studio offering, Origins, is available on iTunes.
Read More: Digital Journal chatted with Imagine Dragons front-man Dan Reynolds.
