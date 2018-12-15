Imagine Dragons was the leader in the "Most-Streamed Group" Spotify category, which consists of groups with three or more members. Following them are K-pop band BTS at No. 2, with Maroon 5 in third place, as well as Migos and Coldplay, coming in fourth and fifth place respectively.
"What a year," they exclaimed via a tweet
. "Thank you," they reiterated. "#2018ArtistWrapped"
It was further indicated that Imagine Dragons' music was streamed in excess of two billion times in 2018, with 107 million fans listening for a total of 135 million hours, and their music reached fans and listeners in 65 countries.
On January 7, 2019, as Digital Journal reported
, Imagine Dragons will be performing during the halftime of the College Football Playoff (CFP) National Championship in Santa Clara, which will be televised on ESPN.
Their latest studio offering, Origins
, is available on iTunes
.
