Imagine Dragons front-man takes on Xbox Game Pass Challenge

Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageImagine Dragons front-man takes on Xbox Game Pass Challenge

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Imagine Dragons front-man Dan Reynolds took on the Xbox Game Pass Challenge to help his charitable organization, the LoveLoud Foundation.
Aside from being an entertainer and performer on stage, Reynolds is also a competitive gamer. He did this to support his LoveLoud Festival, which helps raise awareness for the LGBTQ youth and suicide prevention.
This past Friday, Xbox had hosted an Xbox Game Pass Challenge to support the LoveLoud Foundation. In the Xbox Game Pass Challenge, Reynolds was given 50 minutes to fulfill 10 challenges in 10 games. For every challenge that he successfully completed, the rocker would earn $10,000 for the LoveLoud Foundation.
Reynolds was able to triumph in all 10 of the challenges, so he was able to secure $100,000 for his LoveLoud Foundation. If that weren't enough, Reynolds even bested world record holder sprinter Usain Bolt, who was the reigning Xbox Game Pass champion, who had completed nine out of the 10 challenges this past April.
At this year's LoveLoud Festival, they played for a sold-out venue, with over 30,000 fans in attendance. Most importantly, they reached their goal of raising over one million dollars from the festival.
To learn more about the LoveLoud Foundation, check out its official homepage.
Read More: Digital Journal reviewed Dan Reynolds' LoveLoud Festival.
More about Imagine Dragons, loveloud, Festival, Foundation, Dan Reynolds
 
Latest News
Top News
DR Congo announces fresh Ebola outbreak
Charlie Daniels to host 'Patriot Award Dinner' in Nashville
X-ray technology shows new matter around a black hole
Teetotallers, like big drinkers, more prone to dementia: study
Danish ban on Islamic full-face veil takes effect
Do Facebook shareholders want to remove Mark Zuckerberg?
Uber tells Congress of flying car plans
Imagine Dragons front-man takes on Xbox Game Pass Challenge
Bitcoin has down day yesterday descending well below $8,000
Huawei replaces Apple in 2nd place in smartphone shipments