Imagine Dragons front-man takes on Xbox Game Pass Challenge

By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music

Imagine Dragons front-man Dan Reynolds took on the Xbox Game Pass Challenge to help his charitable organization, the LoveLoud Foundation.

Aside from being an entertainer and performer on stage, Reynolds is also a competitive gamer. He did this to support his LoveLoud Festival, which helps raise awareness for the LGBTQ youth and suicide prevention.

This past Friday, Xbox had hosted an Xbox Game Pass Challenge to support the LoveLoud Foundation. In the Xbox Game Pass Challenge, Reynolds was given 50 minutes to fulfill 10 challenges in 10 games. For every challenge that he successfully completed, the rocker would earn $10,000 for the LoveLoud Foundation.

Reynolds was able to triumph in all 10 of the challenges, so he was able to secure $100,000 for his LoveLoud Foundation. If that weren't enough, Reynolds even bested world record holder sprinter Usain Bolt, who was the reigning Xbox Game Pass champion, who had completed nine out of the 10 challenges this past April.

At this year's LoveLoud Festival, they played for a sold-out venue, with over 30,000 fans in attendance. Most importantly, they reached their goal of raising over one million dollars from the festival.

To learn more about the LoveLoud Foundation, check out its official homepage.

Read More: Digital Journal reviewed Dan Reynolds' LoveLoud Festival