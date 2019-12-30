Imagine Dragons earn the top three rock songs of the decade

Email
article imageImagine Dragons earn the top three rock songs of the decade

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
The Grammy award-winning rock group Imagine Dragons has a commercial milestone to be proud of on the Billboard "Decade-end Charts" charts.
Three of Imagine Dragons' smash singles made Billboard's "Decade-end Charts" for "Hot Rock Songs of the 2010s." At No. 1 was "Believer," with "Thunder" coming in at No. 2 and "Radioactive" at No. 3.
In addition, "Natural" ranked No. 13, "It's Time" comes in at No. 20 and "Whatever It Takes" at No. 21; moreover, "Demons" sits at No. 23, rounding out the Top 25 rock singles of the decade.
In other Dan Reynolds news, he announced AI Wellness earlier this month, and also wished his fans and followers a happy holiday.
"I hope your holiday is filled with love and acceptance," Reynolds tweeted to his followers. He wanted them to know that they are perfect just the way they are. "Love yourself. May 2020 be your best year yet. I hope it is filled with more smiles than tears. I hope the world is a little kinder to you. I hope to see you and give you a hug," he expressed.
Imagine Dragons ranked No. 6 on Spotify's "Most streamed international artists" list of 2019.
To learn more about Imagine Dragons, check out their Facebook page and their website.
More about Imagine Dragons, Rock, Songs, Billboard
 
