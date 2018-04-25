Imagine Dragons' Dan Reynolds to host 2018 LoveLoud Festival

By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music On July 28, 2018, Dan Reynolds, the front-man of the Grammy-winning rock group Imagine Dragons, will be hosting the second annual LoveLoud Festival. The LoveLoud Festival's mission is to ignite unconditional love, understanding and acceptance for the LGBTQ community and its youth. The festival is powered by AT&T, which supports various initiatives that promote safety and inclusion for LGBTQ youth such as The Trevor Projects' suicide prevention and crisis intervention service. Day Reynolds noted in a press statement that they are determined to help create a "more accepting and loving" environment for LGBTQ youth and tee,s all while hoping to raise over one million dollars for charities and nonprofit organizations. "We look forward to a day dedicated to celebrating their diversity while listening to great music and inspiring speakers," Reynolds said. The LoveLoud Foundation will donate its proceeds to such LGBTQ organizations as Encircle, the Tegan and Sara Foundation and the Trevor Project. Dan Reynold also created a documentary centered around LoveLoud, which is called "Believer." The film was well-received, earning the runner up for the "Festival Favorite Award" at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival. "Believer" will premiere on HBO in June of 2018. For more information on the LoveLoud Festival, check out its Read More: In October of 2017, Digital Journal reviewed Imagine D The 2018 LoveLoud Festival will take place on Saturday, July 28, in Salt Lake City, Utah, at the Eccles Stadium and it will feature performances by such musical acts as Imagine Dragons, Zedd and Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda along with Grace Vanderwaal, Neon Trees' Tyler Glenn and A.W. Stand-up comedian and actor Cameron Esposito will perform and emcee the festivities. There will be more performers and key speakers announced in the next few weeks.The LoveLoud Festival's mission is to ignite unconditional love, understanding and acceptance for the LGBTQ community and its youth. The festival is powered by AT&T, which supports various initiatives that promote safety and inclusion for LGBTQ youth such as The Trevor Projects' suicide prevention and crisis intervention service.Day Reynolds noted in a press statement that they are determined to help create a "more accepting and loving" environment for LGBTQ youth and tee,s all while hoping to raise over one million dollars for charities and nonprofit organizations. "We look forward to a day dedicated to celebrating their diversity while listening to great music and inspiring speakers," Reynolds said.The LoveLoud Foundation will donate its proceeds to such LGBTQ organizations as Encircle, the Tegan and Sara Foundation and the Trevor Project.Dan Reynold also created a documentary centered around LoveLoud, which is called "Believer." The film was well-received, earning the runner up for the "Festival Favorite Award" at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival. "Believer" will premiere on HBO in June of 2018.For more information on the LoveLoud Festival, check out its official website : In October of 2017, Digital Journal reviewed Imagine D ragons' headlining show at the Barclays Center , which praised it as "spectacular." More about Dan Reynolds, Imagine Dragons, LoveLoud Festival, Lgbtq Dan Reynolds Imagine Dragons LoveLoud Festival Lgbtq