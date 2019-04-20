Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageImagine Dragons' Dan Reynolds and wife expecting baby boy

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
New York - Dan Reynolds, the frontman of the Grammy award-winning rock group Imagine Dragons, announced that he is expecting baby No. 4. This time, it will be a boy.
Reynolds and his wife, Aja Volkman, announced that they reconciled after a separation, and they have given their marriage another chance.
In a tweet to his fans and followers, Reynolds shared that he and Aja, are having a baby boy, which is due around October 10. They are already parents to three girls: Arrow Eve Reynolds and twins Gia James and Coco Rae Reynolds.
Earlier this month, he announced that he is raising awareness of ankylosing spondylitis (AS), a rare auto-immune disorder, which has affected Reynolds for nearly a decade. To learn more about Monster Pain In The AS, check out their official Facebook page.
In other Dan Reynolds news, last month, the HBO documentary, Believer, won the 2019 GLAAD award for "Outstanding Documentary."
On May 25, Dan Reynolds and Imagine Dragons will be performing at the hallowed Radio City Music Hall in New York as part of "Side By Side: A Celebration of Service," where they will pay tribute to veterans and their families.
More about Dan Reynolds, Imagine Dragons, Baby, Rock
 
Latest News
Top News
Op-Ed: U.S. nuclear power plants unprepared for climate change
Honda cutting production of Accords as buyers shift to SUVs
FAA sets multi-nation review of Boeing's troubled Max planes
Bitcoin starts the weekend on an upswing above $5,300 again
Op-Ed: Cher should be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
E Street Band's Nils Lofgren talks 'Blue With Lou,' music career Special
Op-Ed: Peace talks on Afghanistan in Qatar indefinitely postponed
Review: Susan Boyle amazes on 'Britain's Got Talent,' 10 years later Special
Leslie Charleson talks 'General Hospital' fan events and career Special
Police arrest 'yellow vest' demonstrators as clashes break out