New York
-
Dan Reynolds, the frontman of the Grammy award-winning rock group Imagine Dragons, announced that he is expecting baby No. 4. This time, it will be a boy.
Reynolds and his wife, Aja Volkman, announced that they reconciled after a separation, and they have given their marriage another chance.
In a tweet to his fans and followers, Reynolds shared that he and Aja, are having a baby boy, which is due around October 10. They are already parents to three girls: Arrow Eve Reynolds and twins Gia James and Coco Rae Reynolds.
Earlier this month, he announced that he is raising awareness of ankylosing spondylitis (AS), a rare auto-immune disorder, which has affected Reynolds for nearly a decade. To learn more about Monster Pain In The AS, check out their official Facebook page.
In other Dan Reynolds news, last month, the HBO documentary, Believer, won the 2019 GLAAD award for "Outstanding Documentary."
On May 25, Dan Reynolds and Imagine Dragons will be performing at the hallowed Radio City Music Hall in New York as part of "Side By Side: A Celebration of Service," where they will pay tribute to veterans and their families.