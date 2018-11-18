Email
article imageImagine Dragons claims the No. 2 spot on Billboard 200 charts

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
On November 18, it was announced that Grammy-winning rock group Imagine Dragons claimed the No. 2 spot on the Billboard 200 charts with "Origins."
Origins came out on November 9 via KIDinaKORNER/Interscope Records. It is their fourth career studio effort, and according to Billboard, it sold 91,000 copies in one week, where 61,000 of those units were pure album sales.
Ironically enough, their previous studio album, Evolve, also reached the Top 2 on the Billboard 200 all-genre charts; moreover, their sophomore studio album, Smoke + Mirrors, peaked at No. 1 for one week on March 7, 2015, and their debut album, Night Visions, reached No. 2 on the Billboard 200 charts.
Imagine Dragons is made up of lead vocalist Dan Reynolds, Wayne Sermon on guitar, Ben McKee on bass, and Daniel Platzman on drums.
Origins by Imagine Dragons is available on iTunes and on Spotify.
To learn more about rock band Imagine Dragons and their new CD, visit their official homepage.
Read More: Digital Journal favorably reviewed Imagine Dragons' Origins.
