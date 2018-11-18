Origins
came out on November 9 via KIDinaKORNER/Interscope Records. It is their fourth career studio effort, and according to Billboard
, it sold 91,000 copies in one week, where 61,000 of those units were pure album sales.
Ironically enough, their previous studio album, Evolve
, also reached the Top 2 on the Billboard 200 all-genre charts; moreover, their sophomore studio album, Smoke + Mirrors
, peaked at No. 1 for one week on March 7, 2015, and their debut album, Night Visions
, reached No. 2 on the Billboard 200 charts.
Imagine Dragons
is made up of lead vocalist Dan Reynolds, Wayne Sermon on guitar, Ben McKee on bass, and Daniel Platzman on drums.
Origins
