Imagine Dragons and the Tyler Robinson Foundation

Grammy award-winning rock group Imagine Dragons are adamant supporters of the Tyler Robinson Foundation, which they co-founded with the Robinson family in 2013.
The inspiration for this foundation all started from one Facebook message from 16-year-old Tyler, and the Grammy-winning group Imagine Dragons formed an endearing friendship with Robinson, which kicked off the movement to help the families of pediatric cancer patients.
The mission of the Tyler Robinson Foundation is to help strengthen families with emotional and monetary support as they cope with the diagnosis of pediatric cancer by "offsetting out-of-pocket life expenses." The foundation has gone on to help and make a positive impact in many families' lives that are dealing with pediatric cancer.
Lead singer Dan Reynolds and the band Imagine Dragons paid a moving tribute to Tyler Robinson and the Tyler Robinson Foundation by featuring them in their "Demons" music video.
This past September, as Digital Journal reported, Imagine Dragons partnered with Angry Birds, which aided the Tyler Robinson Foundation.
To learn more about the Tyler Robinson Foundation, check out its official website, and its Facebook page.