"It's a great experience to be a part of Overnight," he admitted. "We have Jeff Timmons taking care of us. He has had us learning new things."

Speaking of Timmons, Ilyah had nothing but the kindest words about the 98 Degrees founding member. "Jeff is a great mentor," he said. "He really supports us and he builds the courage inside of us. He is an awesome guy."

On his plans for 2020, he said, "We hope to do a consistent tour that will have other musical acts touring alongside of us. I am also working on new solo music. I have a new solo single coming out tomorrow called 'Habibi,' which is an Arabic word that means 'my dear.' I am originally from Morocco and it touches on my roots."

He noted that he does a lot of melodic songs and he listed such artists as Drake and Maluma as his dream collaboration choices. "Drake is one of the best in the industry and I would love to do a song with him," he said. "I would also love to do some Spanish Reggaeton with Maluma."

On being an artist in the digital age, he said, "These days, you can record and you can upload it and the song can be on YouTube, Apple and on Spotify. You are not relying on other people to tell you what you do. The digital age allows you to do your own thing. You go from there and you build yourself up."

He also spoke about his love for soccer. "Soccer has been like a religion where I am from in Morocco," he said. "Most of the players I played with were French soccer players."