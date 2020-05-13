Special By By Markos Papadatos 46 mins ago in Music Ilan Rubin of The New Regime chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about "Heart Mind Body & Soul" and his songwriting inspirations. When asked about his personal favorite on this project, he said, "I can't say I have a favorite. 'Heart Mind Body & Soul' might be my favorite rock song while 'It's Gonna be OK' might be my favorite pop song. 'Sweet Kind of Suffering' sets a mood like nothing else on the album while 'Surreal Disaster' is a great 'alternative' song. There’s too much to pick from." Regarding his music and songwriting inspirations, he said, "Where I left off the last time helps inspire where I feel I should go. Whatever I'm listening to at the time might creep into my writing while playing with new instruments and sounds always seems to trigger an idea." On being an artist in the digital age, he said, "It feels shitty. There's such an abundance of mediocrity out there because of how easy it is to 'produce' or write, due to the digital age. It has many upsides of course, but all the tools that should help improve artistic output just lower the bar across the board." Regarding his dream collaboration choices, he said, "Most of my heroes are either way up there in age or gone, and the ones who are still alive would be way too busy to work with me. I would say though that I’d love to hear the directness of Noel Gallagher either tear apart or improve some of my songs. Paul McCartney or Jimmy Page are the unbelievable fantasy-never-gonna-happen guys, though." For young and aspiring singer-songwriters, he said, "Please respect the craft of music and think about what you want to say. I'm not implying that people need to shred, far from it. But really focus on being good, then great." "Hang in there, and if you’re healthy, try to see this as a strange gift of time to really sit down and focus on something or indulge in some passions you didn’t have time for in the past," he told his fans during the pandemic. "Something good can come from this on the personal level if you make the most of it." On the song selection process for Heart Mind Body & Soul, he said, "I always decide to properly record an album when I have enough songs for one. This time, however, I had 20 songs to choose from. It was difficult to weed out the ones that wouldn’t make the cut but I knew they’d eventually see the light of day on a deluxe package, or something like that. Considering I put the album out in 4 parts, the process of fragmented releases helped me focus on what should come out when."When asked about his personal favorite on this project, he said, "I can't say I have a favorite. 'Heart Mind Body & Soul' might be my favorite rock song while 'It's Gonna be OK' might be my favorite pop song. 'Sweet Kind of Suffering' sets a mood like nothing else on the album while 'Surreal Disaster' is a great 'alternative' song. There’s too much to pick from."Regarding his music and songwriting inspirations, he said, "Where I left off the last time helps inspire where I feel I should go. Whatever I'm listening to at the time might creep into my writing while playing with new instruments and sounds always seems to trigger an idea."On being an artist in the digital age, he said, "It feels shitty. There's such an abundance of mediocrity out there because of how easy it is to 'produce' or write, due to the digital age. It has many upsides of course, but all the tools that should help improve artistic output just lower the bar across the board."Regarding his dream collaboration choices, he said, "Most of my heroes are either way up there in age or gone, and the ones who are still alive would be way too busy to work with me. I would say though that I’d love to hear the directness of Noel Gallagher either tear apart or improve some of my songs. Paul McCartney or Jimmy Page are the unbelievable fantasy-never-gonna-happen guys, though."For young and aspiring singer-songwriters, he said, "Please respect the craft of music and think about what you want to say. I'm not implying that people need to shred, far from it. But really focus on being good, then great.""Hang in there, and if you’re healthy, try to see this as a strange gift of time to really sit down and focus on something or indulge in some passions you didn’t have time for in the past," he told his fans during the pandemic. "Something good can come from this on the personal level if you make the most of it." More about Ilan Rubin, The New Regime, Heart Mind Body & Soul Ilan Rubin The New Regime Heart Mind Body Soul