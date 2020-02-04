Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Gianluca Ginoble from the Italian musical trio Il Volo chatted with Digital Journal about their upcoming show at Radio City Music Hall in New York, as part of their 10th-anniversary tour, and being artists in the digital age. "We sincerely appreciate the love that our fans give us, and we look forward to celebrating more music and memories with all of them in the upcoming years," he said. "We are very proud to bring our music, our voices and our culture all over the world, and we hope to do it forever. We want to say 'grazie' to everybody for all of their support." Regarding their plans for 2020, Ginoble said, "We are bringing our new show with the best of our repertoire. We perform the most popular songs in American culture, traditional Italian songs, and we will also be singing other standards and covers." Ginoble listed "Nessun Dorma," Charlie Chaplin's "Smile" and Luciano Pavarotti's "O Sole Mio" as his three favorite songs to perform live in concert. On his musical inspirations, he said, "When I was a kid, I was listening to all kinds of music. When I first heard the voice of Andrea Bocelli, I was completely blown away. I also listened to The Three Tenors, Josh Groban, and Michael Bublé." For young and aspiring musicians, he encouraged them to do music, not to make themselves famous but to make them happy. "When I sing, I am in another world, completely, and I feel successful," he said. On being artists in the digital age, he said, "Social media is giving us a chance to reach all people. Thanks to social media, we can promote our music in the best way. We also have a fan-base that listens to our music on Spotify." Though he hails from Roseto degli Abruzzi, Italy, Ginoble expressed his love for Greece, and "everything about it." Il Volo already had the good fortune to do a "dream collaboration" with Barbra Streisand, and he shared that he would love to someday do a duet with Celine Dion. "In 2012, we shared the stage with Barbra Streisand, and it was one of the best moments of our career. It was amazing," he said. "To someday sing with Celine Dion would be another dream come true." For his dedicated fans, he said, "I want to thank all the fans for all their unwavering support. It is because of their loyalty that we are blessed enough to be doing what we truly love to do, which is singing." Ginoble defined the word success as doing something that he loves for a living (which is music), as well as when his family is very proud of him (especially his "grandpa"). To learn more about Il Volo, their music and their tour dates, check out their On Thursday, February 6, Il Volo will be performing at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. "We are so happy to be back at Radio City for the third time," he said. "We are bringing our music and our new show there. We are celebrating the 10th anniversary of our career and it is amazing to see that it has sold out for the third time.""We sincerely appreciate the love that our fans give us, and we look forward to celebrating more music and memories with all of them in the upcoming years," he said. "We are very proud to bring our music, our voices and our culture all over the world, and we hope to do it forever. We want to say 'grazie' to everybody for all of their support."Regarding their plans for 2020, Ginoble said, "We are bringing our new show with the best of our repertoire. We perform the most popular songs in American culture, traditional Italian songs, and we will also be singing other standards and covers."Ginoble listed "Nessun Dorma," Charlie Chaplin's "Smile" and Luciano Pavarotti's "O Sole Mio" as his three favorite songs to perform live in concert.On his musical inspirations, he said, "When I was a kid, I was listening to all kinds of music. When I first heard the voice of Andrea Bocelli, I was completely blown away. I also listened to The Three Tenors, Josh Groban, and Michael Bublé."For young and aspiring musicians, he encouraged them to do music, not to make themselves famous but to make them happy. "When I sing, I am in another world, completely, and I feel successful," he said.On being artists in the digital age, he said, "Social media is giving us a chance to reach all people. Thanks to social media, we can promote our music in the best way. We also have a fan-base that listens to our music on Spotify."Though he hails from Roseto degli Abruzzi, Italy, Ginoble expressed his love for Greece, and "everything about it."Il Volo already had the good fortune to do a "dream collaboration" with Barbra Streisand, and he shared that he would love to someday do a duet with Celine Dion. "In 2012, we shared the stage with Barbra Streisand, and it was one of the best moments of our career. It was amazing," he said. "To someday sing with Celine Dion would be another dream come true."For his dedicated fans, he said, "I want to thank all the fans for all their unwavering support. It is because of their loyalty that we are blessed enough to be doing what we truly love to do, which is singing."Ginoble defined the word success as doing something that he loves for a living (which is music), as well as when his family is very proud of him (especially his "grandpa").To learn more about Il Volo, their music and their tour dates, check out their official website and their Facebook page More about Il Volo, radio city, New york, Barbra Streisand, Digital Age Il Volo radio city New york Barbra Streisand Digital Age