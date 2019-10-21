Email
Idol winners David Cook and Kris Allen to tour Europe in 2020

By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
On October 21, "American Idol" winners David Cook and Kris Allen announced on social media that they will be touring Europe in 2020.
This tour will be an acoustic co-headlining tour. On April 15, they will be performing at Whelan's in Dublin, Ireland, and they will also play in such places as London, Manchester, Glasgow, as well as Stockholm, Sweden, Helsinki, Finland.
David Cook won the seventh season of American Idol, while Kris Allen won the following season (eighth season) of the popular reality singing competition.
"Europe 2020," Kris Allen exclaimed in a tweet. "I am so excited to be joining my friend @thedavidcook on tour next Spring. Tickets on-sale this Wednesday, 10/23. Come on out," he added.
David Cook also encouraged European fans of American Idol to get ready, especially since tickets are going on sale on Wednesday, October 23. To learn more about David Cook, follow him on Twitter and on Instagram.
Read More: American Idol winners David Cook and Kris Allen both chatted with Digital Journal this year prior to their concerts in New York.
