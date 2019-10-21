This tour will be an acoustic co-headlining tour. On April 15, they will be performing at Whelan's in Dublin, Ireland, and they will also play in such places as London, Manchester, Glasgow, as well as Stockholm, Sweden, Helsinki, Finland.
David Cook
won the seventh season of American Idol
, while Kris Allen won the following season (eighth season) of the popular reality singing competition.
"Europe 2020," Kris Allen exclaimed in a tweet
. "I am so excited to be joining my friend @thedavidcook on tour next Spring. Tickets on-sale this Wednesday, 10/23. Come on out," he added.
David Cook also encouraged
European fans of American Idol to get ready, especially since tickets are going on sale on Wednesday, October 23. To learn more about David Cook, follow him on Twitter
and on Instagram
.
Read More
: American Idol
winners David Cook
and Kris Allen
both chatted with Digital Journal this year prior to their concerts in New York.