His single "I'd Give a Lifetime" has moved up four spots from No. 83, and landed at No. 79 on the Music Row charts. The song itself garnered a glowing review from Digital Journal . Particularly impressive is that Williams released this song independently.Ever gracious, Williams thanked his family and his dedicated team for their hard work in achieving this milestone.A few weeks ago, as Digital Journal reported, Williams made Apple Music's Country Cool Playlist Williams is a veteran of the United States Army, and he is a recipient of the Purple Heart."I'd Give a Lifetime" is available on iTunes and on Spotify . The song is featured on his Back to Me EP.For more information on country sensation Matt Wiliams and "I'd Give a Lifetime," check out his official Facebook page