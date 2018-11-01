His single "I'd Give a Lifetime" has moved up four spots from No. 83, and landed at No. 79 on the Music Row charts. The song itself garnered a glowing review from Digital Journal
. Particularly impressive is that Williams released this song independently.
Ever gracious, Williams
thanked his family and his dedicated team for their hard work in achieving this milestone.
A few weeks ago, as Digital Journal reported, Williams made Apple Music's Country Cool Playlist
.
Williams is a veteran of the United States Army, and he is a recipient of the Purple Heart.
"I'd Give a Lifetime" is available on iTunes
and on Spotify
. The song is featured on his Back to Me
EP.
For more information on country sensation Matt Wiliams and "I'd Give a Lifetime," check out his official Facebook page
.