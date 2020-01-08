By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music The acclaimed Australian vocal group, Human Nature, will be donating 100 percent of the ticket sales of their January 25th show to help the victims of the Australian Bushfires. These devastating fires have impacted every state in Australia. New South Wales (NSW) and Victoria were hit the hardest, and NSW has declared a state of emergency and Victoria is currently under a state of disaster. There are in excess of billion animals that have been lost and the air quality has been affected due to hazardous particles that were produced by the bushfire smoke. Mike Tierney indicated that almost 13 million acres of land have been on fire, and it will have a brutal impact on the community, landscape, wildlife, and economy. Phil Burton from Human Nature noted that they will donate every single penny from their Las Vegas show to the relief cause. He hopes that every seat will be full. "We know that every heart in that room will be united in helping our beautiful country in its greatest time of need," Burton said. Andrew Tierney expressed that it's "amazing" to see the world come together as they help Australia at such a devastating time. "We are heartbroken for our country and family and friends back home," he said. Toby Allen remarked that the fires are still raging and Australia hasn't even hit the fire season of February. "Our service personnel has braved so much even as they lost their own homes," Allen said. Human Nature hopes that there will be more focus on the impacts of climate change so that we can better protect our future generations and the planet. People can also make donations to the To learn more about Human Nature and their music, check out their Their "Human Nature Sings Motown & More" show will take place on January 25 at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, and 100 percent of the proceeds of that show will aid the Australia Bushfires relief efforts.These devastating fires have impacted every state in Australia. New South Wales (NSW) and Victoria were hit the hardest, and NSW has declared a state of emergency and Victoria is currently under a state of disaster. There are in excess of billion animals that have been lost and the air quality has been affected due to hazardous particles that were produced by the bushfire smoke.Mike Tierney indicated that almost 13 million acres of land have been on fire, and it will have a brutal impact on the community, landscape, wildlife, and economy.Phil Burton from Human Nature noted that they will donate every single penny from their Las Vegas show to the relief cause. He hopes that every seat will be full. "We know that every heart in that room will be united in helping our beautiful country in its greatest time of need," Burton said.Andrew Tierney expressed that it's "amazing" to see the world come together as they help Australia at such a devastating time. "We are heartbroken for our country and family and friends back home," he said.Toby Allen remarked that the fires are still raging and Australia hasn't even hit the fire season of February. "Our service personnel has braved so much even as they lost their own homes," Allen said.Human Nature hopes that there will be more focus on the impacts of climate change so that we can better protect our future generations and the planet.People can also make donations to the Australian Red Cross , and Australia Zoo , among other organizations.To learn more about Human Nature and their music, check out their official website More about Human nature, Australia, Bushfires, Relief efforts More news from Human nature Australia Bushfires Relief efforts