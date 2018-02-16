Special By By Markos Papadatos 7 hours ago in Music New York - Phil Burton from the Australian vocal group Human Nature chatted with Digital Journal about their March 6th show at B.B. King Blues Club in New York. This past Thanksgiving, Human Nature had a PBS special entitled: "Human Nature: Jukebox - In Concert from the Venetian." "We were really proud of it," he said. On the impact of technology on the music business, Burton said, "It is a really interesting thing! People have instant access to so much more music these days. Literally, almost any song you can think of, you can just type it in, and listen to it straight away. Technology has really changed things in the way people purchase music." Burton also acknowledged that there has been a resurgence of vinyl lately. "People are just realizing that it's such a great way to listen to music! You really feel like it's a real experience. The actual sound is pure, and it's the way that sound was originally designed. It is not digital, and it's not coming out of a computer. It's raw and it's real. It's really great! I love listening to vinyl." Human Nature's latest album Jukebox: The Ultimate Playlist is available on Burton defined the word success as "Being happy with the result of anything you've done." "It's a personal happiness for any particular thing you've done," he explained. To learn more about Australian vocal group Human Nature and their 2018 touring schedule, check out their On their forthcoming show at B.B. King Blues Club, Burton said, "We are very excited. We played there back in 2010, so it's been a while. We can't wait to get back there again. It's such a cool club, it's going to be a real fun night. It is quite different than our show in Las Vegas. We get to show our chops as performers and musicians. It's about the music, the singing and the playing. It's going to be a great show!"This past Thanksgiving, Human Nature had a PBS special entitled: "Human Nature: Jukebox - In Concert from the Venetian." "We were really proud of it," he said.On the impact of technology on the music business, Burton said, "It is a really interesting thing! People have instant access to so much more music these days. Literally, almost any song you can think of, you can just type it in, and listen to it straight away. Technology has really changed things in the way people purchase music."Burton also acknowledged that there has been a resurgence of vinyl lately. "People are just realizing that it's such a great way to listen to music! You really feel like it's a real experience. The actual sound is pure, and it's the way that sound was originally designed. It is not digital, and it's not coming out of a computer. It's raw and it's real. It's really great! I love listening to vinyl."Human Nature's latest album Jukebox: The Ultimate Playlist is available on iTunes . Burton listed "Runaround Sue" as his personal favorite song from their new album. "That song is always a killer. It's such an amazing song," he said. "We always end our show with 'Runaround Sue'. It has become the hit of the show. It gets everybody up on their feet, dancing and singing along."Burton defined the word success as "Being happy with the result of anything you've done." "It's a personal happiness for any particular thing you've done," he explained.To learn more about Australian vocal group Human Nature and their 2018 touring schedule, check out their official website More about Human nature, bb king blues club, New york, Australian Human nature bb king blues club New york Australian