By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Las Vegas - Acclaimed Australian group Human Nature has rescheduled their residency shows at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas. Digital Journal has the scoop. Phil Burton of Human Nature remarked that they are "very sad" that they need to postpone these residency shows, especially since their No. 1 joy is performing live, however, their top priority at the moment is the safety of their fans and their colleagues. "We can't wait to get out and perform for you all again soon under safer and more enjoyable circumstances," Burton expressed. During this challenging time for the Las Vegas entertainment scene and the world, the production "Human Nature Sings Motown & More" will closely monitor this Coronavirus outbreak and the recommendations of the Center for Disease Control (CDC), as well as local health authorities. Human Nature's hit show "Human Nature Sings Motown & More" at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas has been postponed as of Tuesday, March 17, for nearly three weeks. Human Nature has always made their personal and professional decisions from the heart and, although this is a very difficult decision to make, the health, safety, and wellbeing of their fans and crew members was of utmost priority. Ticket holders are able to hold on to their tickets for a future rescheduled Human Nature performance, or they can obtain refunds. This past January, as Digital Journal reported, Human Nature provided aid to Australia Bushfires relief efforts. To learn more about the Australian group Human Nature and their music, check out their official website