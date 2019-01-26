Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageHuman Nature earn Medal of Honour in Australia Day

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     1 hour ago in Music
Australian vocal group Human Nature has a major reason to be proud. They were the recipients of the Medal of Honour in Australia Day.
Human Nature's quartet, comprised of Andrew Tierney, Mike Tierney, Toby Allen, and Phil Burton, received this award for their services to the performing arts.
They shared their gratitude via a post on their social media pages. They noted that they are "beyond humbled" to receive this honour from the Australian government and their country. They remarked that they are guys from southwestern Sydney and they have loved everything that has happened in their entertainment career.
"There are many people and partners that have helped us achieve our dreams and this is as much for them as it is for us," they said. They went on to thank their families for believing in them, and they exclaimed that they are "the proudest Aussies on the planet."
Human Nature underscores their love for Australia every night in their Las Vegas residency because they feel that Australia is a "lucky country." "Even on the toughest day, we love each other," they said, effusively. They went on to describe this as one of their proudest professional moments, and they reiterated that they are very humbled.
The Australian vocal group concluded that they will always look to make Australia proud. "This is just amazing for the four of us. Thank you," they said.
Other Australian entertainers that received Australia Day Honours include Olivia Newton-John, who garnered the Companion of the Order of Australia, as well as singer Kylie Minogue and actress and comedian Magda Szubanski.
To learn more about Human Nature, check out their Facebook page and their official website.
More about Human nature, vocal, Group, Australia, Honours
More news from
Latest News
Top News
Spain, France, Germany give Venezuela's Maduro ultimatum
Op-Ed: Buzzfeed layoff massacre — Time to do something new?
Olivia Newton-John earns Companion of the Order of Australia
Spain grieves after boy who fell down well found dead
Miners close in on trapped Spanish toddler as hopes fade
Pope to tackle dwindling vocations to priesthood at Panama meeting
Child protection agencies urge Italy to let rescued minors land
Germany should phase out coal use by 2038: commission
For Cuaron fans visiting Mexico, all roads lead to 'Roma'
'General Hospital' hosts fan event at Elvis Presley's Graceland