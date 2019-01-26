By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Australian vocal group Human Nature has a major reason to be proud. They were the recipients of the Medal of Honour in Australia Day. They shared their gratitude via a post on their social media pages. They noted that they are "beyond humbled" to receive this honour from the Australian government and their country. They remarked that they are guys from southwestern Sydney and they have loved everything that has happened in their entertainment career. "There are many people and partners that have helped us achieve our dreams and this is as much for them as it is for us," they said. They went on to thank their families for believing in them, and they exclaimed that they are "the proudest Aussies on the planet." Human Nature underscores their love for Australia every night in their Las Vegas residency because they feel that Australia is a "lucky country." "Even on the toughest day, we love each other," they said, effusively. They went on to describe this as one of their proudest professional moments, and they reiterated that they are very humbled. The Australian vocal group concluded that they will always look to make Australia proud. "This is just amazing for the four of us. Thank you," they said. Other Australian entertainers that received Australia Day Honours include To learn more about Human Nature's quartet, comprised of Andrew Tierney , Mike Tierney, Toby Allen, and Phil Burton, received this award for their services to the performing arts.They shared their gratitude via a post on their social media pages. They noted that they are "beyond humbled" to receive this honour from the Australian government and their country. They remarked that they are guys from southwestern Sydney and they have loved everything that has happened in their entertainment career."There are many people and partners that have helped us achieve our dreams and this is as much for them as it is for us," they said. They went on to thank their families for believing in them, and they exclaimed that they are "the proudest Aussies on the planet."Human Nature underscores their love for Australia every night in their Las Vegas residency because they feel that Australia is a "lucky country." "Even on the toughest day, we love each other," they said, effusively. They went on to describe this as one of their proudest professional moments, and they reiterated that they are very humbled.The Australian vocal group concluded that they will always look to make Australia proud. "This is just amazing for the four of us. Thank you," they said.Other Australian entertainers that received Australia Day Honours include Olivia Newton-John , who garnered the Companion of the Order of Australia, as well as singer Kylie Minogue and actress and comedian Magda Szubanski.To learn more about Human Nature , check out their Facebook page and their official website More about Human nature, vocal, Group, Australia, Honours More news from Human nature vocal Group Australia Honours