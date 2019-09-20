By By Markos Papadatos 3 hours ago in Music Las Vegas - Australian pop group Human Nature have a major milestone to be proud. They just celebrated their 2000th career show at The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas. The Motown legend himself, Smokey Robinson, remarked that he is "beyond proud" of Human Nature. "As you can see they are the most talented guys in the world. Spread the word because these guys are what's happening," he explained. Robinson expressed that his passion for Human Nature remains as strong as ever. He subsequently complimented Human Nature for "making Motown proud," and he proclaimed them as a "must-see show in Las Vegas." Andrew Tierney of the group noted that when they first arrived in Las Vegas a decade go, they were unsure if they were going to last there for two weeks. "The fact that we have now clocked 2,000 shows as headliners makes us proud and grateful that American audiences have embraced us and our music with such joy," Tierney acknowledged. Earlier this year, as Later this year, Human Nature will be celebrating yet another milestone in their career: their 30th anniversary as a pop group. To learn more about Human Nature, check out their Read More: Human Nature sat down and chatted with Andrew Tierney, Mike Tierney, Phil Burton and Toby Allen performed a "standing-room-only" show at the Sands Showroom at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas. To make this occasion even more special, Motown star and mentor Smokey Robinson surprised everybody and joined the Australian pop group on stage to say a few words.The Motown legend himself, Smokey Robinson, remarked that he is "beyond proud" of Human Nature. "As you can see they are the most talented guys in the world. Spread the word because these guys are what's happening," he explained.Robinson expressed that his passion for Human Nature remains as strong as ever. He subsequently complimented Human Nature for "making Motown proud," and he proclaimed them as a "must-see show in Las Vegas."Andrew Tierney of the group noted that when they first arrived in Las Vegas a decade go, they were unsure if they were going to last there for two weeks. "The fact that we have now clocked 2,000 shows as headliners makes us proud and grateful that American audiences have embraced us and our music with such joy," Tierney acknowledged.Earlier this year, as Digital Journal reported , Human Nature was honored with the Medal of the Order of Australia (OAM) for their services to the performing arts and entertainment.Later this year, Human Nature will be celebrating yet another milestone in their career: their 30th anniversary as a pop group.To learn more about Human Nature, check out their Facebook page official website , and follow them on Twitter : Human Nature sat down and chatted with Digital Journal in August of 2019 in Manhattan. More about Human nature, Las vegas, venetian, Australian, Pop Human nature Las vegas venetian Australian Pop Group