Howie D of the Backstreet Boys chatted with Digital Journal about his upcoming family studio album, "Which One Am I?" that comes out on July 12. "The record is based on my life and all the issues that I went through as a kid, and these issues are very relatable such as worrying and being shy," he said. He shared that his song "No Hablo Español" deals with him coming from a multi-racial family, and the video is a true family affair with three generations of his family members in it. "As a kid, people looked at me and assumed I was Latin, so I learned really quickly to say 'no hablo español,' which means 'I don't know Spanish.' These are very relatable topics to kids these days in America. Hopefully, kids and their parents can enjoy this new music together," he said. Howie D and family Nicole Hensley His oldest son, James, is featured in the "No Hablo Español" music video, where he plays a younger version of Howie D. "My mom is in the video, and it is three generations of memories together," he said. "I love playing music with my son and creating music together. I definitely think he has the music bug in him." At the moment, he listed "Monsters in My Head" and "Worry" as his two favorite songs on the album. "Also, the first single 'No Hablo Español,' has created a lot of buzz around the songs," he said. "This album has a mixture of many songs that people might like." He is stoked about his forthcoming musical theater production, Howie D: Back in the Day, which will make its world premiere next year, end of January 2020, at the In addition, Howie D is holding a Regarding the key to longevity in the music business, he said, "The key is working on your craft and perfecting your craft. Take your time to work on your music. Don't rush. A first impression can be the last impression. Good, quality music speaks forever." "The Backstreet Boys have been blessed. Whether the music has been written by other people or by us, the music is timeless and hopefully, they will be played 10 years from now and beyond," he said. "Our albums don't come out every single year. We take our time making them. We let the cream rise to the top," he added. He encouraged young and aspiring singer-songwriters and bands "to take their time to perfect their craft." "I'm a big fan of shows such as The Voice and American Idol. There are many outlets these days to be heard and seen by people," he said. Backstreet Boys Dennis Leupold On August 15, Howie D will be performing at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, with the Backstreet Boys. "I am very excited to play there. It's our first time with the Backstreet Boys and I've heard the acoustics are amazing there and the area is great as well," he said. Digital transformation of the music industry On being an artist in this digital age, Howie D said, "I think it's a blessing in a lot of ways, especially for artists who are getting their start to get their music out to their listeners instantly. At the same time, it can be hurtful if you are not careful with how you utilize technology. You need to take time to hone your craft." He is all for the recent passage of the Music Modernization Act (MMA), which protects songwriters and creators in this digital age. "There has been a lot of music that hasn't been protected," he said. "It is good for songwriters and producers to be protected. They deserve to be fairly compensated for their work." Howie D of the Backstreet Boys Luke Fontana Howie D listed the following female artists as his dream female collaboration choices: Adele (since he is a huge fan of the British pop songstress), as well as Sade. "It would be awesome if we could do a duet with Adele," he said. "I love Sade's voice. It's like butter. I think she's amazing." When asked what the title of the current chapter of his life is, he responded, "Living in the Moment." "That's all I keep on trying to do. To live in the moment. Every day, I am grateful for every moment I've got on this planet. I just want to make people happy with my music," he said. While he has yet to visit Greece, Howie D shared that Greece is one of the places on his bucket-list to someday visit. "I was hoping to get there for my honeymoon, but I only had three days to celebrate, so I had to find something closer. I would love to absolutely go there someday," he said. The Backstreet Boy defined success as "balance." "Now, at 45 years old, balance is success to me. A good balance of working hard, making a living, providing for my family and enjoying my time with my family," he said. For his fans, Howie D concluded, "Hopefully, they will enjoy it, and parents and kids can listen to together. It's an album for everybody. I call it a 'family' album, but it's truly an album for anybody and everybody. I hope they enjoy it as much as I did making it. I am so blessed that it is finally coming to fruition after five years." Which One Am I? is available for pre-order on To learn more about Read More: He acknowledged that the whole journey to make this album started five years ago. He worked on it with Grammy-nominated producer Tor Hyams and Broadway performer Lisa St. Lou. "My son indirectly inspired me," he said. "One day when I was at our concert, I saw all these adults that were bringing their kids to our shows, and I decided to make something that two generations can listen to. I took on the process and I got together with two great writers and they helped shape the record together." 