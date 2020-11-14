Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music The band Holiday State chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about their new single "Where I Wanna Be," their future plans, and being artists in the digital age. The song was co-penned by Brandon DeLaura, Bryan DeLaura, and Andria Farrell, and it was subsequently produced by Tyler Cain. "We wanted to write a song that is upbeat, catchy, and relatable. Once we linked up with Tyler Cain to produce the track, we came up with the whole idea that's it's the people that make the place and not the place that makes the people, so we wrote a song about being around loved ones and good friends. It's about being in the moment and being in the present," they said. The music video for "Where I Wanna Be" was directed by Victoria Innocenzi and shot and edited by Hunter Gulan. It was filmed in San Bernardino Mountains in California, and it features the trio of brothers enjoying their weekend with friends. It has a playful and feel-good vibe to it. "The video was cool. We got some friends together and we threw a mini-party in the San Bernardino Mountains. The video turned out to great, and an overall success," they admitted. They opened up about life during the quarantine. "Quarantine has had its challenges here and there," Brett said. "For the most part, it has given us the opportunity to reset, write new songs, and produce some new material. We will be in Nashville next week recording several new tracks." For young and aspiring artists, Brandon and Bryan said, "Keep on going and keep on pushing. Put out your best music and do your work. Make sure it's something that you really want to do." On being artists in the digital age, they said, "There are advantages and disadvantages to it. The downside is that you are on your phone too much, but the good thing is that you can reach people that you wouldn't normally be able to reach." The trio of brothers selected The Dixie Chicks (The Chicks), Carrie Underwood, and Christina Aguilera as their dream female duet choices in the music business. Holiday State defined the word success as "waking up every day and doing what you are passionate about and love." "Where I Wanna Be" is available on digital service providers by To learn more about Holiday State, check out their Holiday State Adkins Publicity Holiday State is made up of brothers Brandon, Brett, and Bryan DeLaura, from Orange County, California.The song was co-penned by Brandon DeLaura, Bryan DeLaura, and Andria Farrell, and it was subsequently produced by Tyler Cain. "We wanted to write a song that is upbeat, catchy, and relatable. Once we linked up with Tyler Cain to produce the track, we came up with the whole idea that's it's the people that make the place and not the place that makes the people, so we wrote a song about being around loved ones and good friends. It's about being in the moment and being in the present," they said.The music video for "Where I Wanna Be" was directed by Victoria Innocenzi and shot and edited by Hunter Gulan. It was filmed in San Bernardino Mountains in California, and it features the trio of brothers enjoying their weekend with friends. It has a playful and feel-good vibe to it. "The video was cool. We got some friends together and we threw a mini-party in the San Bernardino Mountains. The video turned out to great, and an overall success," they admitted.They opened up about life during the quarantine. "Quarantine has had its challenges here and there," Brett said. "For the most part, it has given us the opportunity to reset, write new songs, and produce some new material. We will be in Nashville next week recording several new tracks."For young and aspiring artists, Brandon and Bryan said, "Keep on going and keep on pushing. Put out your best music and do your work. Make sure it's something that you really want to do."On being artists in the digital age, they said, "There are advantages and disadvantages to it. The downside is that you are on your phone too much, but the good thing is that you can reach people that you wouldn't normally be able to reach."The trio of brothers selected The Dixie Chicks (The Chicks), Carrie Underwood, and Christina Aguilera as their dream female duet choices in the music business.Holiday State defined the word success as "waking up every day and doing what you are passionate about and love.""Where I Wanna Be" is available on digital service providers by clicking here . "Learn all the lyrics, once 2021 comes, it will be nice to sing it to the fans and having them sing it back to us. I hope the fans enjoy the song and just feel good about it," they concluded.To learn more about Holiday State, check out their official website and their Facebook page , and follow them on Instagram More about Holiday State, Where I Wanna Be, Single, Digital Age Holiday State Where I Wanna Be Single Digital Age