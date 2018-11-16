By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music On November 16, 2018, it was announced that The Board of Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited acquired Poo Bear's catalog of music. Poo Bear's musical catalog is comprised of 214 songs. He co-wrote nine out of the 13 tracks on Justin Bieber's Purpose album, which has sold in excess of 14 million units worldwide. These songs include the chart-topper "What Do You Mean?" and "Where Are You Now," as well as the English version of "Despacito." Record producer Poo Bear stated in a press statement that he is honored and blessed to join forces with Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Hipgnosis was founded by Merck Mercuriadis, and it is a Guernsey registered investment company that offers its investors a pure-play exposure to songs and intellectual property rights in music. To learn more about Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited, check out its Jason Boyd, also known professionally as Poo Bear, is a singer-songwriter and record producer. He has collaborated with the biggest names in the music industry including pop mega-star Justin Bieber, Usher, David Guetta, DJ Khaled, Chris Brown, Jennifer Lopez, and Fifth Harmony, among countless others.Poo Bear's musical catalog is comprised of 214 songs. He co-wrote nine out of the 13 tracks on Justin Bieber's Purpose album, which has sold in excess of 14 million units worldwide. These songs include the chart-topper "What Do You Mean?" and "Where Are You Now," as well as the English version of "Despacito."Record producer Poo Bear stated in a press statement that he is honored and blessed to join forces with Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Nile Rodgers , Merck Mercuriadis, The Dream and Hipgnosis. This has been 22 years in the making for Poo Bear, and he feels confident and comfortable that he is partnering with the best company in the business.Hipgnosis was founded by Merck Mercuriadis, and it is a Guernsey registered investment company that offers its investors a pure-play exposure to songs and intellectual property rights in music. To learn more about Hipgnosis Songs Fund Limited, check out its official website More about Poo Bear, nile rodgers, Justin Bieber Poo Bear nile rodgers Justin Bieber