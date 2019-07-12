Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Hip-hop artist Kolton Pierce chatted with Digital Journal about his songs "Chances" and "Bad At Love." He also opened up about being a musician in this digital age. His single "Chances" is available on Regarding the song "Bad At Love," he explained, "I had very bad experiences with love in the past and I felt like with my new girl it could be better if I went all in and didn't hold back." On his musical inspirations, he said, "The inspiration for my music has come from my previous life experiences and the love of hip-hop." Regarding his future plans, he said, "I plan to keep making the music I love and pushing my creative abilities." Digital transformation of the music business On being an artist in this digital age, Pierce said, "Being an artist in this time period can be difficult but there are tons of great opportunities if you know how to go about them." For young and aspiring singer-songwriters, he said, "Be realistic, but always push if it is something you love doing. When the support comes, be grateful for those people even if it is only a couple of people. They will be the ones you always remember." He listed the following artists as his dream collaboration partners: Russ, Mike Stud, and Wale. Pierce is also featured in the Lifetime docuseries Marrying Millions. For his fans, he concluded about "Chances," "Whatever you have going on in your life, if you truly believe this is your calling, then pursue it with all you've got." On his new single "Chances," he said, "I had come to the point in my life when it was time to take a chance. Whether that be in a relationship or event happening in my life."His single "Chances" is available on iTunes Regarding the song "Bad At Love," he explained, "I had very bad experiences with love in the past and I felt like with my new girl it could be better if I went all in and didn't hold back."On his musical inspirations, he said, "The inspiration for my music has come from my previous life experiences and the love of hip-hop."Regarding his future plans, he said, "I plan to keep making the music I love and pushing my creative abilities."On being an artist in this digital age, Pierce said, "Being an artist in this time period can be difficult but there are tons of great opportunities if you know how to go about them."For young and aspiring singer-songwriters, he said, "Be realistic, but always push if it is something you love doing. When the support comes, be grateful for those people even if it is only a couple of people. They will be the ones you always remember."He listed the following artists as his dream collaboration partners: Russ, Mike Stud, and Wale.Pierce is also featured in the Lifetime docuseries Marrying Millions.For his fans, he concluded about "Chances," "Whatever you have going on in your life, if you truly believe this is your calling, then pursue it with all you've got." More about Kolton Pierce, Artist, Hiphop, Digital, Music Kolton Pierce Artist Hiphop Digital Music