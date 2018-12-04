Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Brad Rempel from the country duo High Valley chatted with Digital Journal about their ACM nomination, their new music and upcoming tour. He also spoke about the impact of technology on the country music scene. Earlier this year, they earned their first ACM nomination for "New Vocal Duo or Group Of The Year." "That feels like a long time coming," he said. "My brother always says 'we have a lot of experience being new artists'. We can't wait to go back there next year. It is always great to be accepted by the country music community." Their smash single "Make You Mine" is a collaboration with multi-Grammy winner Ricky Skaggs, who is the latest inductee of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame. "That was pretty cool for Ricky Skaggs to be recognized," Rempel said. "I know the world knows that Ricky Skaggs is awesome, but now they are celebrating him a little more than they have in the last few years. He deserves both accolades." He shared that the tour with Old Dominion has been awesome, and he mentioned that country star Michael Ray is a "buddy." In 2019, High Valley will be going on "The Journey Tour" with Canadian country star Paul Brandt, Jess Moskaluke and the Hunter Brothers. "That is going to be a fun tour. It will be the first time that we've done a large tour in Canada in five years," he said. "We are stoked to get back to our home and native land." He revealed that they will have new music and a new single next year. "We recorded three songs so far. I just heard the first mix of the first song of that record today. The mixes are great," he said. On the impact of technology on the country music business, Rempel said, "We wouldn't have a record deal if it wasn't for the Internet, and people finding us online. Technology allows us to get our music to more people faster, and as much as we wish that people were still paying $20 a CD, we didn't do this for the money. We wanted our music to get out to more people, so technology is helpful." He shared that a goal of theirs is to someday have a vinyl record of their own music. "Hopefully, we can do that. A vinyl release would be amazing," he said. As a songwriter, Rempel co-wrote Brett Kissel's new single " To learn more about country duo High Valley, check out their Last week, High Valley performed an acoustic show at The Nutty Irishman in Farmingdale on Long Island, along with fellow country star Walker Hayes.Earlier this year, they earned their first ACM nomination for "New Vocal Duo or Group Of The Year." "That feels like a long time coming," he said. "My brother always says 'we have a lot of experience being new artists'. We can't wait to go back there next year. It is always great to be accepted by the country music community."Their smash single "Make You Mine" is a collaboration with multi-Grammy winner Ricky Skaggs, who is the latest inductee of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame. "That was pretty cool for Ricky Skaggs to be recognized," Rempel said. "I know the world knows that Ricky Skaggs is awesome, but now they are celebrating him a little more than they have in the last few years. He deserves both accolades."He shared that the tour with Old Dominion has been awesome, and he mentioned that country star Michael Ray is a "buddy."In 2019, High Valley will be going on "The Journey Tour" with Canadian country star Paul Brandt, Jess Moskaluke and the Hunter Brothers. "That is going to be a fun tour. It will be the first time that we've done a large tour in Canada in five years," he said. "We are stoked to get back to our home and native land."He revealed that they will have new music and a new single next year. "We recorded three songs so far. I just heard the first mix of the first song of that record today. The mixes are great," he said.On the impact of technology on the country music business, Rempel said, "We wouldn't have a record deal if it wasn't for the Internet, and people finding us online. Technology allows us to get our music to more people faster, and as much as we wish that people were still paying $20 a CD, we didn't do this for the money. We wanted our music to get out to more people, so technology is helpful."He shared that a goal of theirs is to someday have a vinyl record of their own music. "Hopefully, we can do that. A vinyl release would be amazing," he said.As a songwriter, Rempel co-wrote Brett Kissel's new single " Cecelia ."To learn more about country duo High Valley, check out their official website More about High Valley, Country, Duo, ricky skaggs, Music High Valley Country Duo ricky skaggs Music Tour