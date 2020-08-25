Special By By Markos Papadatos 55 mins ago in Music Singer-songwriter Heidi Newfield (former lead vocalist of Trick Pony) chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about her new album "The Barfly Sessions," which will be released on Friday, August 28. "The Barfly Sessions came about in an authentic and natural way. I wrote 12 out of the 14 songs. There is a lot of music on this record, and it's by far the most diverse body of work I've ever done. I love this music and I wanted to delve into my blues background and show my more soulful side as well," she said. "Fastforward, I co-produced it with Jim 'Moose' Brown and I wrote feverishly for this record. The bulk of the songs came from the year prior to actually going in and cutting them, all the way up until the last minute. Also, I had two outside songs pitched to me, which were the duets with Delbert McClinton and Randy Houser. I fell in love with both of these songs and I added them to the bunch," she said. On being an artist in the digital age, Newfield said, "It's very interesting and it has been a learning curve. I am definitely an artist that has always adored the road. I love going into road mode, especially with a new project like this, bringing music to the people." "These days, you are sitting in front of a camera and you are trying to think of it as a live audience," she said. "It's a strange feeling to replace the energy derived from a live audience via that of a livestream. It's a totally different thing. I look at technology as a positive and I am grateful that we have it now. That's the attitude I'm trying to keep with it." She listed Taj Mahal, Chris Stapleton, and Tanya Tucker as her dream collaboration choices in music. "It would be amazing to sing something with Chris Stapleton, he wrote a song with me on this record. It would love to do something with Tanya Tucker since we both have big, fiery voices. The sky's the limit on that. There are just so many," she said with a sweet laugh. Newfield defined the word success simply as "happiness" in life. "For me, success is more about the joy inside," she admitted. To learn more about Heidi Newfield and her music, check out her official On her new album The Barfly Sessions, she said, "I did this record for honest and genuine reasons. It's scary to put an album out, especially one that you worked so hard on, at a time like this but I think it's necessary. I am hoping that it ends up being something positive for people, including myself. I'm keeping my fingers crossed.""The Barfly Sessions came about in an authentic and natural way. I wrote 12 out of the 14 songs. There is a lot of music on this record, and it's by far the most diverse body of work I've ever done. I love this music and I wanted to delve into my blues background and show my more soulful side as well," she said."Fastforward, I co-produced it with Jim 'Moose' Brown and I wrote feverishly for this record. The bulk of the songs came from the year prior to actually going in and cutting them, all the way up until the last minute. Also, I had two outside songs pitched to me, which were the duets with Delbert McClinton and Randy Houser. I fell in love with both of these songs and I added them to the bunch," she said.On being an artist in the digital age, Newfield said, "It's very interesting and it has been a learning curve. I am definitely an artist that has always adored the road. I love going into road mode, especially with a new project like this, bringing music to the people.""These days, you are sitting in front of a camera and you are trying to think of it as a live audience," she said. "It's a strange feeling to replace the energy derived from a live audience via that of a livestream. It's a totally different thing. I look at technology as a positive and I am grateful that we have it now. That's the attitude I'm trying to keep with it."She listed Taj Mahal, Chris Stapleton, and Tanya Tucker as her dream collaboration choices in music. "It would be amazing to sing something with Chris Stapleton, he wrote a song with me on this record. It would love to do something with Tanya Tucker since we both have big, fiery voices. The sky's the limit on that. There are just so many," she said with a sweet laugh.Newfield defined the word success simply as "happiness" in life. "For me, success is more about the joy inside," she admitted.To learn more about Heidi Newfield and her music, check out her official Facebook page and follow her on Twitter More about Heidi Newfield, trick pony, The Barfly Sessions, Album Heidi Newfield trick pony The Barfly Sessions Album