article imageHarriet Stubbs to host album release concert in New York City

By Markos Papadatos     46 mins ago in Music
New York - Rising contemporary classical artist Harriet Stubbs will be performing at Le Poisson Rouge in New York City on October 30.
This show at Le Poisson Rouge will be quite special for the classical pianist since it will be a part of her album release party. It starts at 7:30 p.m., and it is for all ages.
Her breakthrough album, Heaven and Hell: The Doors Of Perception, earned a glowing review from Digital Journal.
This CD was produced by multi-Grammy award-winning producer Russ Titelman, and it features narration over John Adams' "Phrygian Gates" from Marianne Faithfull. It is available on all digital retailers including iTunes and Spotify.
To learn more about classical concert pianist Harriet Stubbs, check out her official website.
Read More: Harriet Stubbs chatted with Digital Journal about her new classical album, Heaven and Hell: The Doors Of Perception, and the impact of technology on the music business.
Harriet Stubbs
Harriet Stubbs
Michael Benabib
