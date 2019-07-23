Special By By Markos Papadatos 34 mins ago in Music Rising electronic producer and DJ Harber chatted with Digital Journal about his new track "Savior," his plans for the future and being an electronic artist in the digital age. Regarding his future plans, he said, "At the moment, I’m already back in the studio working on a bunch of new originals as well as a couple of remixes. I'm really looking forward to the new songs that I’ve got in the works. This time around I am working with even more extremely talented vocalists and songwriters and can't wait to share the music and the evolution of my sound." On his songwriting inspirations, he said, "I love to just write about life, whether that's things that are currently happening, have happened already, or things I would like to happen. I think that's the most authentic way to write songs that resonate with you and hopefully others because that's the ultimate goal." Digital transformation of electronic dance music On being an electronic music artist in this digital age, Harber exclaimed that it's "awesome." "Living in an age where music is so easily accessible is such a cool thing to see and be a part of," he said. Regarding his use of technology in his daily routine as a musician, Harber said, "I'm on my computer all the time. I make music on my laptop with Ableton, and I love to just sit in the studio and nerd out. There are so many cool plug-ins out there right now, it's amazing what these companies are able to emulate." On his dream collaboration partners, he said, "Right now, I would love to collaborate with Jonas Blue, I think he makes amazing music that I can really relate to, and I think we'd make something really special. My ultimate dream collaboration is Maroon 5, I've loved them since I was a kid, their vibe is just so awesome." "'Savior' is a really special song for me," he said. "It's by far one of the most emotional songs I’ve ever done and I had a great time working on this record along with Axel and Nisha. I love the story 'Savior' tells and I'm hoping everybody else loves the end result and how this turned out." "The support so far has been amazing and we’re all very excited about the positive response from fans and even "Savior" is available on On the track "Savior," he said, "I got sent the amazing topline from Axel who wrote it and recorded over the piano with one of my favorite collaborators, Nisha Asnani. I loved the song so much since it had so much emotion. So, I went into the studio and to add the Harber touch to it, and I absolutely love how it came out."Regarding his future plans, he said, "At the moment, I’m already back in the studio working on a bunch of new originals as well as a couple of remixes. I'm really looking forward to the new songs that I’ve got in the works. This time around I am working with even more extremely talented vocalists and songwriters and can't wait to share the music and the evolution of my sound."On his songwriting inspirations, he said, "I love to just write about life, whether that's things that are currently happening, have happened already, or things I would like to happen. I think that's the most authentic way to write songs that resonate with you and hopefully others because that's the ultimate goal."On being an electronic music artist in this digital age, Harber exclaimed that it's "awesome." "Living in an age where music is so easily accessible is such a cool thing to see and be a part of," he said.Regarding his use of technology in his daily routine as a musician, Harber said, "I'm on my computer all the time. I make music on my laptop with Ableton, and I love to just sit in the studio and nerd out. There are so many cool plug-ins out there right now, it's amazing what these companies are able to emulate."On his dream collaboration partners, he said, "Right now, I would love to collaborate with Jonas Blue, I think he makes amazing music that I can really relate to, and I think we'd make something really special. My ultimate dream collaboration is Maroon 5, I've loved them since I was a kid, their vibe is just so awesome.""'Savior' is a really special song for me," he said. "It's by far one of the most emotional songs I’ve ever done and I had a great time working on this record along with Axel and Nisha. I love the story 'Savior' tells and I'm hoping everybody else loves the end result and how this turned out.""The support so far has been amazing and we’re all very excited about the positive response from fans and even Us Weekly and Forbes who announced and premiered the song. Hope you all enjoy my new single 'Savior' as much as I enjoyed creating it," he added."Savior" is available on Spotify More about HARBER, Electronic Music, Digital Age, savior HARBER Electronic Music Digital Age savior