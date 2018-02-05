Email
article imageHalfway to Hazard to open for Montgomery Gentry on tour

By Markos Papadatos     2 hours ago in Music
Country duo Halfway to Hazard will be joining Eddie Montgomery of the country band Montgomery Gentry on the "Here's To You" Tour.
Halfway to Hazard will be performing on select show dates of the tour, which is in honor of the 20th anniversary of the country act Montgomery Gentry.
A rising duo, Halfway to Hazard is comprised of David Tolliver and Chad Warrix, both of which were long-time friends of the late Troy Gentry, who passed away after a tragic helicopter crash this past September.
Chad Warrix shared that "Troy will be so heavy on all our hearts." He re-assured Eddie and the band that they can use their shoulders to lean on, if necessary. David Tolliver also acknowledged the fact that Troy was one of their best friends, and they miss him every day.
Halfway to Hazard will be opening nine concerts on the "Here's To You" tour, with their first show at The Blue Note in Columbia, Missouri, on February 9.
For more information on country duo Halfway to Hazard and their touring schedule, check out their official homepage.
More about Montgomery Gentry, Halfway to Hazard, Country
 
