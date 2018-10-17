Special By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Teen pop singer Gunnar Gehl chatted with Digital Journal about his upcoming show at Irving Plaza on November 4, his music career, and his future plans. He also spoke about the impact of modern technology on the music business. On his plans for the future, Gehl said, "The future for me is to take this as far as it will go. There will be an album or an EP in the beginning of next year, and hopefully, I will do a bunch of more shows." Regarding his musical inspirations, Gehl said, "What inspires my music is emotion. Anyone who sees me perform live can easily see how music drives me to move and feel. When it comes to songwriting and singing, emotions are the key. If I can write and sing a song that means something to me, I have succeeded." Digital transformation of the music business On the impact of technology on the music industry, Gehl said, "Modern Technology has really changed the game in the music industry. As someone who grew up with this, I really do think it's beneficial and only going to get better. Music is so easy to find and listen to nowadays; however, I can get people to listen and enjoy the music I support." Gehl shared that he uses technology all the time in music. "When writing songs, I use my phone to write the lyrics down. Whenever I want to listen to music, I use technology. Without it, it would be a lot harder for artists like me who are just starting to get their music and name out there," he said. The teen pop sensation listed Dua Lipa as his dream collaboration choice. "I would love to work with Dua Lipa. She is crazy talented, and she has a dope tone and vibe," he said. His advice for aspiring musicians is as follows: "Make sure you are doing it for the right reason. Do it for yourself and nobody else. Follow your heart and always be yourself," he said. For his fans, Gehl concluded, "I love my fans more than anything and will forever. They are the reason I can do all this and I wouldn't be here without them. This is just the beginning guys." To learn more about Gunnar Gehl, check out his Gehl will be opening for PRETTYMUCH at Irving Plaza on November 4. "It is absolutely crazy. I'm so happy the boys invited me and some of these venues are crazy historic places. Irving Plaza is one of the shows I am most looking forward to," he admitted.On his plans for the future, Gehl said, "The future for me is to take this as far as it will go. There will be an album or an EP in the beginning of next year, and hopefully, I will do a bunch of more shows."Regarding his musical inspirations, Gehl said, "What inspires my music is emotion. Anyone who sees me perform live can easily see how music drives me to move and feel. When it comes to songwriting and singing, emotions are the key. If I can write and sing a song that means something to me, I have succeeded."On the impact of technology on the music industry, Gehl said, "Modern Technology has really changed the game in the music industry. As someone who grew up with this, I really do think it's beneficial and only going to get better. Music is so easy to find and listen to nowadays; however, I can get people to listen and enjoy the music I support."Gehl shared that he uses technology all the time in music. "When writing songs, I use my phone to write the lyrics down. Whenever I want to listen to music, I use technology. Without it, it would be a lot harder for artists like me who are just starting to get their music and name out there," he said.The teen pop sensation listed Dua Lipa as his dream collaboration choice. "I would love to work with Dua Lipa. She is crazy talented, and she has a dope tone and vibe," he said.His advice for aspiring musicians is as follows: "Make sure you are doing it for the right reason. Do it for yourself and nobody else. Follow your heart and always be yourself," he said.For his fans, Gehl concluded, "I love my fans more than anything and will forever. They are the reason I can do all this and I wouldn't be here without them. This is just the beginning guys."To learn more about Gunnar Gehl, check out his official Twitter page and Instagram page More about Gunnar Gehl, Teen, Pop, Singer, PRETTYMUCH Gunnar Gehl Teen Pop Singer PRETTYMUCH dua lipa