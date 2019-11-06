Special By By Markos Papadatos 14 hours ago in Music Singer-songwriter Greyson Chance chatted with Digital Journal about the American leg of his "Portraits World Tour," which includes a show at Sony Hall in New York, as well as his musical influences and future plans. On November 7, he will be playing the Mod Club Theatre in Toronto, Canada; moreover, on November 9, he will be performing at Sony Hall in New York City. "It is exciting to play Sony Hall. This is my second time playing New York this year. It has been a whirlwind this year," he admitted. "I am excited to share new music with the fans and to celebrate 'Portraits' with them for the second time this year." He revealed that his songwriting is inspired by "his day-to-day life." "I am inspired by my friends and the people around me. Also, what happens as I'm going through life. 'Portraits' did feel like a year in review for me. I would look back at the songs and I was able to notice specific emotions. This record is going to be very similar," he said. On being an artist in the digital age, he said, "It can be intimidating at times." "It is important to retain a level of authenticity and figuring out how to use social media and how to use it to benefit my life and not take away from it. I am having instant contact with my fans," he said. Nearly a decade ago, he became a viral sensation when he performed Lady Gaga's "Paparazzi" solo on piano. "That was 10 years ago," he recalled. For young and aspiring musicians, he said, "Prioritize your happiness as an artist. Really take a step back and think about what will make you feel fulfilled. There is so much music and so much content these days, that you need to stay authentic to your craft. That's the most important thing. The only voice you have is yours and you need it to be shown." Chance listed Grammy winners Brandi Carlile and Sam Smith as his dream collaboration choices. "At the moment, I am very inspired by Brandi. I would also like to collaborate with Sam Smith," he said. He came out publicly in 2017 and uses his platform as a resource and as a champion for others in the LGBTQ community. "As an artist, I want to provide a safe space where people can come and see my show," he said. "In terms of fighting for equality and rights, my job in this whole machine is to spread positivity and create music that will help people going through struggles, and hopefully, my music will make them feel comfortable." In his spare time, he enjoys going back home to Oklahoma, drinking beer, and writing music. "Even though writing music is my job, it's still my favorite pastime," he explained. Chance defined the word success as "personal happiness in life." For his fans, he said, "An immense amount of 'thank yous.' This tour has completely caught me by surprise. "Even though writing music is my job, it's still my favorite pastime," he explained.Chance defined the word success as "personal happiness in life."For his fans, he said, "An immense amount of 'thank yous.' This tour has completely caught me by surprise. We are still going and it's all because of the fans. My goal as an artist and as a performer is to give fans a sense of escape. That's what I try to do and I hope they feel that when they come to my show."To learn more about singing sensation Greyson Chance and his music, check out his Facebook page and his website and follow him on Twitter