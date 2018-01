The 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards ceremony will take place on Sunday, March 11, at the Forum in Los Angeles, California. Greta Van Fleet scored a nomination in the "Best New Rock/Alternative Rock Artist" category, where they are up against such nominees as Rag'n'Bone Man K.Flay , Judah & the Lion, as well as The Revivalists Speaking of Greta Van Fleet, their live concert at the Bowery Ballroom in New York City earned a rave review from Digital Journal, and their new double EP From The Fires was equally well-received; moreover, Greta Van Fleet was also named " One to Watch " in 2018 by Digital Journal, and rightfully so.To learn more about rock group Greta Van Fleet and their music, check out their official website