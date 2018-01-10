Email
Password
Remember meForgot password?
    Log in with Twitter

article imageGreta Van Fleet earns 2018 iHeartRadio Music Award nomination

Listen | Print
By Markos Papadatos     8 hours ago in Music
Rock group Greta Van Fleet has a major reason to be proud. They received a nomination for the upcoming 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards.
The 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards ceremony will take place on Sunday, March 11, at the Forum in Los Angeles, California. Greta Van Fleet scored a nomination in the "Best New Rock/Alternative Rock Artist" category, where they are up against such nominees as Rag'n'Bone Man, K.Flay, Judah & the Lion, as well as The Revivalists.
Speaking of Greta Van Fleet, their live concert at the Bowery Ballroom in New York City earned a rave review from Digital Journal, and their new double EP From The Fires was equally well-received; moreover, Greta Van Fleet was also named "One to Watch" in 2018 by Digital Journal, and rightfully so.
To learn more about rock group Greta Van Fleet and their music, check out their official website.
More about Rock, Greta van Fleet, iHeartRadio, Nomination, Group
 
Latest News
Top News
Canada has no clue what's behind Cuba diplomat illnesses: official
Swiss petition to keep Trump out of Davos
Tron cryptocoins' app wins Chinese govt. award and approval
Microsoft not giving up on Cortana, announces new devices
Trump says US could 'conceivably' return to Paris climate deal
Microsoft confirms update bricks AMD PCs, causes slowdowns
Top innovations to track your health at CES 2018
Kodak pictures itself as a cryptocurrency developer
Ford partners with Qualcomm to build fully connected cars
Several firms withdraw applications for bitcoin-related ETFs