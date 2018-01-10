Rock group Greta Van Fleet has a major reason to be proud. They received a nomination for the upcoming 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards.
The 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards ceremony will take place on Sunday, March 11, at the Forum in Los Angeles, California. Greta Van Fleet scored a nomination in the "Best New Rock/Alternative Rock Artist" category, where they are up against such nominees as Rag'n'Bone Man, K.Flay, Judah & the Lion, as well as The Revivalists.
Speaking of Greta Van Fleet, their live concert at the Bowery Ballroom in New York City earned a rave review from Digital Journal, and their new double EP From The Fires was equally well-received; moreover, Greta Van Fleet was also named "One to Watch" in 2018 by Digital Journal, and rightfully so.
To learn more about rock group Greta Van Fleet and their music, check out their official website.