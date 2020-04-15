Special By By Markos Papadatos 10 hours ago in Music Greg Upchurch, the drummer of the acclaimed rock group 3 Doors Down, chatted with Digital Journal about his new song "Skin to Skin." "Skin to Skin" is an honest and heartfelt song that was penned about the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic that we are living in. "I was in the process of opening up a coffee shop in my hometown the past couple of years. Thank God I didn't wind up opening it," he said. "A friend of mine is an engineer and told me to write a song about this. I went upstairs and literally wrote it in 20 minutes. We went to the studio the next day and we recorded everything," he added. "I wasn't intending on releasing it as a single, I wrote it for therapy for me. We quarantined in the studio, did the song and we decided to release it." He acknowledged that he did all this in a grassroots fashion on his own. "I don't have a record label or a manager. The band does, but I don't. I'm learning as I go. I'm my own label. The response for the song has been crazy for me," he explained. Upchurch first joined the band He offered his fans the following advice during the COVID-19 pandemic. "Be patient and be positive. Don't get in a place where you lose hope since it's always there. Hope gets us through a lot of things. Hope is an energy and it will be hard to contain the human spirit," he said. Upchurch went on to describe the digital age as a double-edged sword. "In the digital age, musicians rely heavily a lot on concerts, touring, and merchandise (even though you don't have your shows to sell it these days)," he said. To learn more about rocker Greg Upchurch, check out his The gifted drummer is using this time to be musically productive. He wrote "Skin to Skin" while quarantined at home. He did all of the vocals and played all of the different musical instruments himself. "I hope people like it and dig it," he said. "I am glad people are enjoying it and relating to the lyrics because we all feel this way. You will see a lot of things come from this artistic-wise.""Skin to Skin" is an honest and heartfelt song that was penned about the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic that we are living in. "I was in the process of opening up a coffee shop in my hometown the past couple of years. Thank God I didn't wind up opening it," he said."A friend of mine is an engineer and told me to write a song about this. I went upstairs and literally wrote it in 20 minutes. We went to the studio the next day and we recorded everything," he added. "I wasn't intending on releasing it as a single, I wrote it for therapy for me. We quarantined in the studio, did the song and we decided to release it."He acknowledged that he did all this in a grassroots fashion on his own. "I don't have a record label or a manager. The band does, but I don't. I'm learning as I go. I'm my own label. The response for the song has been crazy for me," he explained.Upchurch first joined the band 3 Doors Down in 2005, and throughout his career in the music business, he has had stints as a drummer with such musical acts as Eleven, Chris Cornell, and Puddle of Mudd, among others.He offered his fans the following advice during the COVID-19 pandemic. "Be patient and be positive. Don't get in a place where you lose hope since it's always there. Hope gets us through a lot of things. Hope is an energy and it will be hard to contain the human spirit," he said.Upchurch went on to describe the digital age as a double-edged sword. "In the digital age, musicians rely heavily a lot on concerts, touring, and merchandise (even though you don't have your shows to sell it these days)," he said.To learn more about rocker Greg Upchurch, check out his official Facebook page More about Greg Upchurch, 3 Doors Down, Skin to Skin Greg Upchurch 3 Doors Down Skin to Skin