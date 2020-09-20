Special By By Markos Papadatos 44 mins ago in Music Country star Granger Smith and his brother, Parker Smith, chatted with Digital Journal's Markos Papadatos about Yee Yee Apparel and its fall line. "It was a lot of work leading up to one day and then, all of a sudden it's over and on to the next one," Parker Smith said. "It's an outdoor lifestyle brand. We feel very grateful for the Yee Yee Apparel fall line," Granger added. "Parker has been with us for three years and it has been nine years since we started Yee Yee Apparel. The sky's the limit on where Parker is taking it." "It is nice to see Tyler in the spotlight as well," Granger added, referring to him being a contestant on reality TV. "We all get along well," Parker admitted. "I tell to be the mediator between Granger and Tyler," he said with a sweet laugh. "It has been good though. What's really special about what we are doing is that it's literally our family name that we are representing every day." Regarding their plans for the future, Parker said, "Our plans are to continue to grow Yee Yee Apparel and begin to get into other markets besides just apparel such as beverage and the food industry, and start to leverage the brand that we built in other areas. The plan in the long run is to create a billion dollar lifestyle brand." During quarantine, Granger shared that he uploaded a lot more content on his YouTube pages such as rebuilding an old truck and building a house on YouTube. "That ceative space has really revived a lot of our online content," he said. A portion of every sale from this collection will be donated to Unforatunately, with the COVID-19 pandemic, Granger Smith and his band were unable to perform concerts at many venues this year. "That's the biggest disappointment this year," he said. Granger shared that he is looking forward to release Country Things, Vol. 1 on Friday, September 25. "We are excited. I don't know what the next single is but we should find out shortly. I feel there is a lot of good material on the new album," he said. He listed the song "Mexico" and "Hate You Like I Love You" as his personal favorites from the new CD. "I really enjoy playing 'Mexico' live, and there's a song 'Hate You Like I Love You' that I just love," he said. On the title of the current chapter of his life, Granger responded, "I would have to title it the same time as the album and that's 'Country Things, Vol. 1." Regarding the title of the chapter of his life, Parker stated, "Continual Growth and Perspective." "I hope the fans get ready because this is only the beginning," Parker said. "We want to provide values to other people's live in some way," Granger added. More about Granger Smith, Yee Yee Apparel, Parker Smith, Country Granger Smith Yee Yee Apparel Parker Smith Country