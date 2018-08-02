Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Graham Nash has released a new music video for the classic Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young hit "Teach Your Children."
On August 2, the iconic artist released a new animated music video by New York-based filmmaker, animator, and painter Jeff Scher for the perennial anthem "Teach Your Children," which was penned by Graham Nash. This political video details the social justice issues that America faced in the '60s, along with the issues that it faces today.
On September 19, Nash's North American fall tour will kick off at the Paramount Theatre in Austin Texas, and it will wrap up on October 17 at The Lensic in Sana Fe, New Mexico. This tour is in support of his latest studio offering, the critically-acclaimed This Path Tonight.
To learn more about veteran rock star Graham Nash, his music and touring schedule, check out his official website.
