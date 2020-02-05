Acclaimed rock group Goo Goo Dolls announced their massive 2020 summer headlining tour, where they will receive support from Lifehouse and Forest Blakk.
Their summer tour will kick off on July 23 at the Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater in Boise, Idaho, and it will wrap up on September 5 at The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, California.
On August 15, Goo Goo Dolls (John Rzeznik and Robby Takac) will be performing at the PNC Bank Arts Center in Holmdel, New Jersey, and it will be followed by a show at the Darien Lake Amphitheater on August 21 at the Darien Center, and on August 23, they will be playing the Saratoga Performing Arts Center in Saratoga Springs, New York.
In 2018, Goo Goo Dolls celebrated the 20th anniversary of their Dizzy Up The Girl album, and they released their latest studio offering, Miracle Pill, on September 13 via Warner Records.
Miracle Pill is available on Apple Music and on Amazon Music.
To learn more about Goo Goo Dolls, their music and their tour dates, check out their official homepage and their Facebook page.