A recent study revealed that regularly going to concerts is equivalent to a longer, healthier lifespan. Digital Journal has the scoop.

This new study was conducted by O2, which is the owner of some of the biggest music venues in the United Kingdom. In addition, Goldsmith University associate lecturer and expert in behavioral science Patrick Fagan was involved in this research. This study states that "20 minutes" at a concert can lead to a 21 percent increase in "that feeling of well-being," and a 75 percent increase in one's mental stimulation. Fagan pointed out that a concert a fortnight (every 14 days or two weeks) or regular attendance at a show is the key to health, happiness and well-being.

Further research has shown that regularly attending concerts is linked to an increase of one's lifespan by nine years. Music has been found to increase contentment in one's life. This has been backed by research in Finland in 2013, which determined that kids who took part in chorus classes in school had higher satisfaction rates in education; moreover, a team at the University of Missouri published research in a peer-reviewed academic journal that stated that "joyful music" had a substantial positive effect on good health.

After attending (and reviewing) 282 concerts/shows in New York last year, alone, this music journalist can personally attest that concert-going does make one feel more youthful, pleasant and liberated. Live shows do bring a feeling of euphoria and they boost people's self-esteems since music tends to be a universal language.