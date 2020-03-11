By By Markos Papadatos 1 hour ago in Music Grammy award-winning artist Gloria Gaynor has set up the #iwillsurvivechallenge on TikTok, in an effort to motivate the public to take precautions to stop the spread of the Coronavirus. Iconic singer-songwriter Gloria Gaynor has come up with an alternative solution thanks to her signature tune, the Grammy award-winning 1979 disco anthem "I Will Survive." She recorded a video on TikTok using the hashtag #iwillsurvivechallenge, which she hopes will inspire people to wash their hands. That video may be seen by Gaynor noted that for the past 41 years, she has watched and listened to how "I Will Survive" has given her fans from all over the world hope, encouragement, and inspiration. "It is my hope and desire that this song will continue to bless and heal you during these trying times," the disco queen remarked in a press statement. Ironically enough, March 10 marked the 41st anniversary of Gloria Gaynor's "I Will Survive" peaking at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts, and it stayed in that top position for two weeks. This past January, Gaynor won her second career Grammy Award for "Best Roots Gospel Album" for her critically-acclaimed album, The threat of the coronavirus has reached pandemic levels, and as a result, it is important to safeguard from potential exposure. One of the most effective ways to protect from COVID-19 is by washing hands. The best way to do that according to the Los Angeles Times is to scrub with soap and water for 20 seconds, or approximately the same time it would take to sing "Happy Birthday" twice.Iconic singer-songwriter Gloria Gaynor has come up with an alternative solution thanks to her signature tune, the Grammy award-winning 1979 disco anthem "I Will Survive." She recorded a video on TikTok using the hashtag #iwillsurvivechallenge, which she hopes will inspire people to wash their hands. That video may be seen by clicking here Gaynor noted that for the past 41 years, she has watched and listened to how "I Will Survive" has given her fans from all over the world hope, encouragement, and inspiration. "It is my hope and desire that this song will continue to bless and heal you during these trying times," the disco queen remarked in a press statement.Ironically enough, March 10 marked the 41st anniversary of Gloria Gaynor's "I Will Survive" peaking at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 charts, and it stayed in that top position for two weeks.This past January, Gaynor won her second career Grammy Award for "Best Roots Gospel Album" for her critically-acclaimed album, Testimony More about gloria gaynor, coronavirus, Covid19, Disco gloria gaynor coronavirus Covid19 Disco