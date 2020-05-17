By By Markos Papadatos 49 mins ago in Music Girls Girls Girls is the ultimate all-female Mötley Crüe tribute band. Digital Journal spotlights this heavy metal and hard rock tribute band. Girls Girls Girls pays homage to all of the musical eras of Motley Crue, and their embody their spirit and decadence, where every show is a party. At their shows, one can expect the same dirty, old-school rock and roll, fire, and excitement of a live Mötley Crüe show, with the addition of high heels, lipstick, and hairspray. In 2016, the ladies performed their 100th-lifetime concert to a packed Gramercy Theatre in New York City. Two years prior to that, they graced the cover of The Village Voice's fall preview issue with the following headline in their honor: "Motley Who?" Most recently, in 2019, they were invited to attend the premiere of the hit Netflix Mötley Crüe biopic The Dirt in Los Angeles, where they performed at the private after-party at the notable venue Whisky A Go Go. Once the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is over, Girls Girls Girls is an all-girl tribute rock group that is worth checking out, especially for fans of Mötley Crüe. One thing is for sure, these ladies rock. To learn more about Girls Girls Girls, check out their They have taken the music industry by storm since their breakthrough performance at a New Jersey club back in 2007. Girls Girls Girls is comprised of such band members as Nikita Seis on the bass guitar (female equivalent of Nikki Sixx), Mercedes Mars on lead guitar (female equivalent of Mick Mars), Tawny Lee on drums (female equivalent of Tommy Lee), and Trixxx Neil on lead vocals (female equivalent of Vince Neil). They all hail from New York City.Girls Girls Girls pays homage to all of the musical eras of Motley Crue, and their embody their spirit and decadence, where every show is a party. At their shows, one can expect the same dirty, old-school rock and roll, fire, and excitement of a live Mötley Crüe show, with the addition of high heels, lipstick, and hairspray.In 2016, the ladies performed their 100th-lifetime concert to a packed Gramercy Theatre in New York City. Two years prior to that, they graced the cover of The Village Voice's fall preview issue with the following headline in their honor: "Motley Who?"Most recently, in 2019, they were invited to attend the premiere of the hit Netflix Mötley Crüe biopic The Dirt in Los Angeles, where they performed at the private after-party at the notable venue Whisky A Go Go.Once the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic is over, Girls Girls Girls is an all-girl tribute rock group that is worth checking out, especially for fans of Mötley Crüe. One thing is for sure, these ladies rock.To learn more about Girls Girls Girls, check out their official Facebook page and their official website More about Mtley Cre, Girls Girls Girls, Tribute, Band, Female Mtley Cre Girls Girls Girls Tribute Band Female